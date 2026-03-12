Hawley Introduces Bill to Ban Major Abortion Pill

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced legislation Wednesday that would end the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the medication mifepristone to end pregnancies. The bill would preserve its use for Cushing’s syndrome, and would allow women alleging harm from the medication to sue its manufacturer.

“We’ve known for years that mifepristone is risky but it’s really just in the last few years that we’ve learned that this drug is inherently dangerous and it is inherently prone to abuse,” Hawley said.

“One liberal administration after another, President Obama and then President Biden, removed almost all of the safety protocols around mifepristone such that today it is almost wholly unregulated,” he added. “They did it because of abortion politics. They did it because they wanted to turn mifepristone into the driver of abortion on demand.”

The bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate. But Hawley said “I’m going to make that case to my colleagues.”