Haley Stresses Importance of a Unified GOP

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley addressed the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, preaching a message of unity for the Republican party.

Haley had originally not been invited to speak at the convention; however, after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday, the former president asked her to make an appearance.

Haley was blunt about her support for the former president: “Donald Trump has my strong endorsement. Period.” She continued, “For the sake of our nation, we have to go with Donald Trump.”

She addressed that there are many voters, including many of her own supporters, who may be hesitant to vote for Trump in November even if they consider themselves Republicans. She said, “My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him.”

“We agree more often than we disagree,” she added. “We agree on keeping America strong. We agree on keeping America safe. And we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they’re putting our freedoms in danger.”

Haley recalled her own experience working in the first Trump administration, arguing that Americans were “well-served” by Trump’s presidency. Reelecting Trump, therefore, will be imperative to securing the welfare of the nation, she argued.

She once again emphasized the need for cohesion within the Republican party going into November. “We must not only be a unified party, we must expand our party. We are so much better when we are bigger,” she concluded.