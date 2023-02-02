fbpx
Girl Destroys Her Voice On T. This Is Progress?

Our insane country allows minors to permanently disfigure themselves with hormones
Screen Shot 2023-02-02 at 7.04.16 PM
Rod Dreher
Feb 2, 2023 1:07 PM

Listen to this:

This girl is sixteen years old. Do you remember how unstable you were at sixteen? How often you changed your mind? If she ever comes to regret having taken testosterone, it's too late for her voice. She will talk like this for the rest of her life. This kind of therapy should be illegal for anyone under 21. I mean, I think it should be illegal, period, but if you want to do this as a fully grown adult, that is at least defensible. But a kid? Our laws allow a minor to permanently disfigure herself with elective use of hormones, and we have to applaud, because it's the progressive, compassionate thing to do? Insane.

Aren't people sick of the Trans-Industrial Complex yet? These people are:

If you are under the impression that this kind of thing can't happen to your family, you are whistling past the graveyard. I know of several conservative families who are enduring this nightmare right now.

Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
It would be good if the collapse of the trans delusion takes the credibility of the entire LGBTQ putsch with it.
schedule 19 minutes ago
    Theodore Iacobuzio
    Theodore Iacobuzio
    It's got a long way to go for "collapse". May I remind you that the Assistant Secretary for Health (ASH) in the Biden administration is a gelded man wearing a skirt who has condemned himself to a lifelong and very violent (and expensive) regimen of drugs and hormones in order to keep up his delusion? I believe Sullivan (Capt. Ahab alert, matey--I didn't paste that Tweet, Dreher did) is sincere is taking the line he does that he is happy to stop at the legal validation of his sexual tastes. It's very difficult to extend the same good faith to anybody else pushing these horrors. Father Martin is very careful to include ALL the other letters in LGBTQ under his pastoral care. This is all about the destruction of manhood. Think about it. If cutting off your equipment and taking hormones erases you as a man; and if wearing between your legs a piece of tissue taken from another part of your body makes you one, then manhood can't be that big a deal, can it? It's the feminists calling the shots here. Not that they're the prime movers, but they'll do.
    schedule just now

