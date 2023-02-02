Girl Destroys Her Voice On T. This Is Progress?

Listen to this:

6 months on testosterone and she permanently destroyed her voice. pic.twitter.com/tt2iitwHju — TroonyToons (@troonytoons) February 1, 2023

This girl is sixteen years old. Do you remember how unstable you were at sixteen? How often you changed your mind? If she ever comes to regret having taken testosterone, it's too late for her voice. She will talk like this for the rest of her life. This kind of therapy should be illegal for anyone under 21. I mean, I think it should be illegal, period, but if you want to do this as a fully grown adult, that is at least defensible. But a kid? Our laws allow a minor to permanently disfigure herself with elective use of hormones, and we have to applaud, because it's the progressive, compassionate thing to do? Insane.

Aren't people sick of the Trans-Industrial Complex yet? These people are:

This is why I think the #LGBWithoutTheT movement is paramount for saving kids from this madness!! pic.twitter.com/JyeCA6hjKt — ImAJerseyGirlYall (@Ctweetsalot1) January 26, 2023

If you are under the impression that this kind of thing can't happen to your family, you are whistling past the graveyard. I know of several conservative families who are enduring this nightmare right now.