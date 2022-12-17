fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture We're Hiring
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
All Things Trump

Gay Old Time At Mar-A-Lago

The Christian Right MAGApalians' favorite president just hosted a Log Cabin Republican gala at his Florida home, emceed by a cross-dresser
Screen Shot 2022-12-17 at 7.19.22 PM
Rod Dreher
Dec 17, 2022 1:30 PM

I'm old enough to remember the image above in 2017, when then-President Trump met in the Oval Office with conservative Protestant leaders -- men who would become among his greatest public supporters, seeing in Trump a God-ordained secular political savior. To be fair, Trump turned out to be a lot better than I expected him to be, from a Christian point of view, especially in his judicial appointments. But I wonder how the old-school MAGApalians regard this report from Politico. Excerpt:

Hundreds of guests in tuxedos of all styles — sequined, quilted, velvet — and colorful gowns sipped on Trump-branded champagne and martinis. Between courses of steak and bite-sized Key lime pie, they danced to “YMCA” and “Macho Man,” the disco anthems at Trump rallies.

Thursday night’s Log Cabin Republicans’ “Spirit of Lincoln” gala in the main ballroom of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago beachfront club was a joyous celebration of gay rights and — in a case of ironic timing — the historic same-sex marriage law signed by President Joe Biden days earlier.

The long-planned event in honor of the conservative LGBTQ organization’s 45th anniversary brought in Republican notables like former Ambassador Ric Grenell, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who emceed the evening in a feathered turquoise gown, and former GOP gubernatorial candidate from Arizona Kari Lake, who was swarmed by guests eager to meet her and take a photo.

But the main attraction, obviously, was Trump. He received a standing ovation after delivering an enthusiastic affirmation of gay rights not often heard in the GOP.

“We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard,” the former president and 2024 candidate said. “With the help of many of the people here tonight in recent years, our movement has taken incredible strides, the strides you’ve made here is incredible.”

Trump hosted a Mar-A-Lago party emceed by a cross-dresser, and identified the LGBT rights cause as "our movement".

Somebody's being made a fool of here, and I don't think it's the Log Cabin Republicans. Monsignor Sid Vicious has a message for MAGApalians:

Comments

Want to join the conversation?

Subscribe for as little as $5/mo to start commenting on Rod’s blog.

Join Now
Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
I'm
schedule 1 hr ago
Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
I'll be surprised if Mitt Romney doesn't similarly engage, since he just voted along with more than a dozen other Beezle-bublicans and all the Demoncrats to codify homosexual couplings as completely good and equal. What will Desantis' stance be? As you pointed out, it is claimed that 70% and growing of the population support all this. In a decrepit democracy, as Musk advocated, the voice of the people is God. Let's be realistic, in our Sodom, no one gets elected without being at least a little bit pregnant with perversion support. The only political choices we have, are for more, or more and more and more.
schedule 1 hr ago
    Fran Macadam
    Fran Macadam
    I'll be surprised if Mitt Romney doesn't similarly engage, since he just voted along with more than a dozen other Beezle-bublicans and all the Demoncrats to codify homosexual couplings as completely good and equal. What will Desantis' stance be? As you pointed out, it is claimed that 70% and growing of the population support all this. In a decrepit democracy, as Musk advocated, the voice of the people is God. Let's be realistic, in our Sodom, no one gets elected without being at least a little bit pregnant with perversion support. The only political choices we have, are for more, or more and more and more.
    schedule 1 hr ago
JON FRAZIER
JON FRAZIER
Trump has always been gay friendly. This should be about as surprising as cats liking catnip
schedule just now

More like this

Trump Emigrates To Clown World

Rod Dreher December 15, 2022
Former POTUS now grifting in the NFT world, making fool of self

No To Trump 2024

Rod Dreher November 16, 2022
It's time to Make The GOP Serious Again

Old Mar-A-Lago Man Yells At Cloud

Rod Dreher November 11, 2022
Donald Trump's fragile ego explodes in the presence of winner Ron DeSantis
Advertisement
Advertisement