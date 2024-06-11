fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

French Center-Right Leader Announces Desire for Pact with Le Pen

State of the Union: LePen simultaneously declines forming an alliance with Eric Zemmour’s Reconquête party.
Eric,Ciotti,(les,Republicains,,Lr),During,A,Session,Of,Questions
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 11, 2024 2:45 PM

In an interview with Télévision Française 1, Éric Ciotti, the leader of France’s center-right and establishment Les Républicains (LR) party, announced that he wanted to see the birth of “an alliance with the Rassemblement National (RN)” and his own party. 

Ciotti elaborated that “the country expects acts [governance] of the right” and that an LR–RN alliance presents an opportunity for right-wing governance.

Advertisement

Ciotti also announced that he had met with RN leaders Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella to discuss the possible right-wing coalition to face a potential left-wing one. Ciotti declared that the RN-LR alliance can form a majority to effectuate its right-wing ideas.

Responding on X to Ciotti, Bardella declared “Let us unite to fight the chaos of migration, reestablish authority and order, and support the purchasing power of the French.”

At the same time, Le Pen’s RN has entirely ruled out working with the right-wing Reconquête party of Eric Zemmour and Marion Maréchal. Though Zemmour had met with Le Pen and Bardella yesterday to discuss plans for a combined electoral list, the RN leaders changed their minds in their announcement today. It is unclear whether this was due to personal or ideological differences. 

Reconquête is to the right of RN, particularly on social issues, and Le Pen has a tense relationship with Maréchal, her niece, due to a “feud” caused by Maréchal’s support of Zemmour over Le Pen in the 2022 presidential elections.

More like this

South Africa Teeters on the Brink

Helen Andrews June 11, 2024
The party of Mandela has lost its majority for the first time, and none of its potential coalition partners can save the ANC from…

America’s Space Infrastructure: So Vulnerable It Destabilizes Geopolitics

Robert Peters Wilson Beaver June 11, 2024
The brittleness of American satellite network encourages a first strike from our near-peer competitors.

Alternative für Deutschland Surges in European Elections

Mason Letteau Stallings June 10, 2024
State of the Union: The populist party placed second, ahead of the governing Social Democrats.
Advertisement
Advertisement