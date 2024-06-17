Politics
Former Kamala Comms Director: Vance ‘Greatest Threat’
State of the Union: The Ohio senator continues to be a frontrunner for Trump’s VP nod.
In an interview with CNN, Ashley Etienne, the former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, stated that Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) would pose “the greatest threat to Kamala Harris.”
Etienne elaborated that the Republican Senator is an “incredible debater,” would be able to relate to the audience, and is “super smart and sharp and quick witted.” The statement comes amid speculation about who Trump will pick for the VP slot on his ticket. Trump’s alleged shortlist—which keeps getting shorter—includes the Ohio senator as one of his top picks.