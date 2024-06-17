fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Former Kamala Comms Director: Vance ‘Greatest Threat’

State of the Union: The Ohio senator continues to be a frontrunner for Trump’s VP nod.
Dallas,,Tx,-,August,5,,2022:,Jd,Vance,Speaks,On
Credit: Iev radin
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 17, 2024 3:00 PM

In an interview with CNN, Ashley Etienne, the former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, stated that Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) would pose “the greatest threat to Kamala Harris.”

Advertisement

Etienne elaborated that the Republican Senator is an “incredible debater,” would be able to relate to the audience, and is “super smart and sharp and quick witted.”  The statement comes amid speculation about who Trump will pick for the VP slot on his ticket. Trump’s alleged shortlist—which keeps getting shorter—includes the Ohio senator as one of his top picks.

More like this

Davidson Endorses Rep. Good Challenger Days Before Major Primary

Bradley Devlin Today, 3:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Rep. Warren Davidson has endorsed John McGuire over the chairman of his Freedom Caucus.

Biden’s Border Order Is Kabuki

Peter Van Buren June 17, 2024
Don’t be fooled; stronger action is available without more laws.

Trump Visits the Bronx

Matthew Schmitz June 16, 2024
The crowd at the New York City rally was diverse in the literal sense of the word.
Advertisement
Advertisement