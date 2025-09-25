Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted

A federal grand jury indicted former FBI Director James Comey Thursday evening, marking a major flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s campaign to prosecute his political enemies. The two-count indictment accuses Comey of making false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

“No one is above the law,” wrote Attorney General Pam Bondi in a message published to X following the release of the indictment. “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

Comey becomes the first senior government official to face prosecution stemming from an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.