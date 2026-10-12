Federal Agents Raid Home of Rep. Ilhan Omar

Federal agents raided the Washington, DC, area home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday as part of a criminal investigation, the Associated Press reported.

Two people familiar with the search told AP it was conducted by agents of the Department of Homeland Security.

Vice President J.D. Vance said in May that the Trump administration would investigate Omar over allegations of immigration fraud. Omar denies the allegations.

Some Republicans have said that Omar married her brother in 2009 to commit immigration fraud.

A progressive Democrat, Omar was born in Somalia.