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Federal Agents Raid Home of Rep. Ilhan Omar

State of the Union: The Trump administration signaled it would investigate claims she had committed immigration fraud.
Mayoral Race In Minneapolis Decided On Election Day
Andrew Day
Oct 12, 2026 10:00 AM
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Federal agents raided the Washington, DC, area home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday as part of a criminal investigation, the Associated Press reported.

Two people familiar with the search told AP it was conducted by agents of the Department of Homeland Security.

Vice President J.D. Vance said in May that the Trump administration would investigate Omar over allegations of immigration fraud. Omar denies the allegations.

Some Republicans have said that Omar married her brother in 2009 to commit immigration fraud.

A progressive Democrat, Omar was born in Somalia.

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