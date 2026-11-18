Everyone is familiar with James Carville’s famed line from the 1992 Clinton campaign—“It’s the economy stupid.” The maxim seems to be true. The Harris campaign was doomed by its associations with the high inflation of the post-Covid economy (though it wasn’t helped by its left flank defecting over the issue of Gaza). Republicans were similarly doomed earlier this month through their ownership of a war that sent prices skyrocketing; they walked into a midterm bloodbath, seeing a 15-point swing among all voters.

Particularly damaging was the 12-point blue swing among white voters (to a slim R+4 margin) compared to 2024. Young voters, between 18 and 29, shifted 34 points towards Democrats. White men, usually a solid Republic majority, moved 14 points, cutting the Republic margin in half (to R+14). So what happened? Did TAC’s distinguished columnists call it that the Iran war would doom the Republicans? The short answer is yes. The longer answer is—also yes.

I subscribe to the notion that foreign policy tends to not be a deciding factor in elections. If costs are obscured, as the inflation driven warfare-welfare state is often good at doing, ventures beyond our shores rarely catch the attention of the average voter, much to the chagrin of those who rate foreign policy a tier-one issue. Americans vote on how they’re doing financially, and understand political issues in terms of how these impact their everyday lives: Has the cost of living gone up or down under this or that president, do they have access to healthcare, and what are gas prices looking like? If they are not confronted with visceral, immediate consequences of a particular foreign policy move, more often than not they will be indifferent to it. This is why special interests dominate foreign affairs, as the late Justin Raimondo argued.

But the Iran War is obviously and inextricably tied to the economic pain felt by everyday Americans. Gas prices rose almost $1.50 after the war started and the Iranians closed the Strait of Hormuz. There have been fluctuations, and prices have declined from those near $4.50/gallon highs, but we are still not back to prewar levels. Brown University’s Costs of War Project estimates that Americans have paid over an additional $160 billion in increased fuel prices, or $1,223 per household at the time of writing. This hardly endears an administration to voters.

Prior to the Strait’s closure, the consumer price index (CPI) was still above the Fed’s 2 percent target, but coming down from its four decade-highs under the Biden administration. Inflation shot up and has remained above 3 percent since. The compound effects of the elevated inflation we have endured since Covid mean that prices will continue to rise at a faster and faster rate unless decisive action is taken. Trump wants to see lower interest rates, a supposedly stimulative policy with a tradeoff of higher inflation, and it appears that the president does not care enough about higher inflation to back rate hikes.

Higher prices for consumer goods like beef, not helped by declining cattle herds, handed Democrats the ammunition needed to launch attacks like Scott Colom’s brilliant “Pick Another Protein” ad. In a similar vein, Trump’s comments on housing led many to think he wanted to keep home prices high, even with mortgage rates over 7 percent. Calling affordability “a hoax” is not a winning rhetorical strategy with people struggling day-to-day to make ends meet and afford homes.

Looking under the hood of the economy, it becomes clearer why there was such a slip in demographics heretofore reliably red.

Real average hourly earnings have been in the negative since April, meaning inflation has outpaced wage growth for over six months. That has produced a real decline in purchasing power for the average American. Unemployment has held steady around 4 percent, with the economy adding a little more than a million jobs since the beginning of the Trump administration. But of those jobs added, as of June, roughly 77 percent had gone to women, as most of the job gains have been in education/health services.

It appears that young men aren’t seeing a significant share of the prosperity from Trump’s “Golden Age.” Higher prices at the pump and in the supermarket, coupled with stagnant job growth in many sectors of the economy seem to have been a tipping point for young men especially. The Iran War made an already bad economic situation worse, playing into the hands of figures like Zohran Mamdani in 2025 and the whole Democratic party in 2026, which can pin the blame for the affordability crisis squarely on the White House.

Core CPI, which excludes items like food and energy—in hopes of controlling for energy and food shocks—also remains above the Fed’s target rate. It hasn’t helped that the Fed has added $1.9 trillion to the money supply since January 2025, and has abandoned its attempts at tapering off the balance sheet after last December. Unless it seriously begins to raise interest rates, Warsh and co. are unlikely to be able to bring inflation to a manageable level.

The short of it is simple: While voters may otherwise ignore another venture in the Middle East, the obvious economic harms it has caused have spoiled the second Trump administration for them. The president’s failure to make Americans feel they are shouldering a burden for a worthy cause has turned them against his party. The costs of war are clear to the American public and they want nothing to do with it—but the underlying state of the economy doesn’t appear much better. It’s the war economy, stupid.