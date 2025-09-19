Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points

State of the Union: Trump has pushed hard for a rate cut.
Federal,Reserve,Building,In,Washington,Dc,,United,States
(Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)
Joseph Addington
Sep 19, 2025 2:12 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday afternoon the first cut to its interest rate benchmark since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The benchmark was lowered by 25 basis points. In a rare show of dissent, however, newly appointed board member Stephen Miran pushed for a 50 point cut.

Trump has aggressively pushed the Fed to cut rates, including sharply criticizing the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

In a press conference following the announcement, Powell cited a slower-than-expected job market and inflation risk as the principal causes for the cut. “The concern is that if you start to see layoffs, there won’t be a lot of hiring going on,” he said.

The reduced interest rate will make borrowing more affordable and is intended to stimulate investment, ideally increasing the number and quality of available jobs.

Markets reacted positively to the news, with the DJA, S&P 500 and NASDAQ all hitting record highs after the announcement.

More like this

Orban, Following Trump’s Lead, Labels Antifa a Terror Group

Andrew Day Today, 3:52 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Both leaders aim to crack down on the left-wing movement.

The Right Shouldn’t Abandon Free Speech

Scott Greer September 19, 2025
Laws targeting hate speech or “violent” speech would be weaponized against conservatives.

Cancel Culture and the Kirk Murder

W. James Antle III September 18, 2025
Free speech is not an argument for abolishing all social norms.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today