In September, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a strike on a vessel suspected of carrying drugs from Venezuela.

That strike left two men clinging to a capsized boat. So a second strike was ordered—one that Hegseth says didn’t come from him, and that President Trump says he wouldn’t have ordered—that killed the surviving men.

The legality of any of these strikes is hotly debated. The second strike on the vessel in September in particular has heightened further questions about potential war crimes.

Many in Washington, including some Republicans, are questioning this.

On Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had questions: “If they're armed, show us how they’re armed. If they're not armed, explain to us why we kill people who are not armed.”

There have been no reports to this writer’s knowledge that the men were armed. The Wall Street Journal reported that military official Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, who purportedly gave the order, believed there were other “enemy” vessels nearby and the surviving men were suspected of communicating with them. In his briefing with lawmakers on Thursday, Bradley reportedly said that the survivors did not appear to have radios or means of communication.

Even if they did have radios, might their top concern have been not drowning and calling for rescue?

What kind of “war” is this, exactly?

Paul wondered the same, “So we usually think of war, we think of those people taking up arms and they may kill our soldiers, so we kill them first, that’s war. But these people, we haven’t been told if they have arms. Two of them they killed in the water, but two of them they scooped up, and did they arrest them for drugs and get drugs that were floating around in the sea? Did they look for arms? No, they just released them and said, go back to your home country, which really wasn’t Venezuela, it was Colombia and Ecuador.”

If these two men weren’t taken out by U.S. forces, it is not inconceivable they would be walking around as free men today.

Can this administration or any other simply declare that foreign actors are drug dealers or terrorists—or the combo “narcoterrorists”—and bomb them indiscriminately?

The Obama administration certainly thought so. Is Commander-in-Chief Trump simply doing the same?

Paul emphasized the problem with that: “So I think this whole thing is a terrible situation. But we as a country should not be so easygoing as to say, well, an accusation is enough. We sometimes make mistakes. Even in our country, even when we’re very, very careful, the DNA Innocence Project found that there were people in jail in our country with full due process, but we made a mistake. They’ve been in jail for 20 years.”

“Do we really think blowing up boats without any kind of process?” the senator asked. “We got records from the Coast Guard yesterday that we released, of boats stopped off of Venezuela before we had this new policy. So we've had an interdiction policy for 100 years probably, where we interdict people on the open seas, and the Coast Guard does it. The Coast Guard statistics say that of boats off Venezuela, 21 percent of those boats didn’t have drugs.”

This would mean almost a quarter of the suspected drug boats the Coast Guard encounters are not drug boats—a significant number.

Paul was befuddled by others’ reasoning on this. “And it's amazing to listen to some of the support for this,” he said. “It’s like, well, 79 percent is pretty good. It’s like, really?”

“You’d kill 21 percent innocent people just because, well, the majority of them must be drug dealers, so we’re fine,” he lamented. “No, that’s not very thoughtful. It’s actually an extraordinary, reprehensible position.”

The contrast between the message Paul is trying to convey on this issue versus what some of his MAGA critics perceive about his position was seen through an X exchange over the weekend.

Self-identified “MAGA 100%” X user “Chicago1Ray” shared a video of authorities boarding a boat that definitely looked like drug smuggling. “What do you think (Rand Paul) is gonna say when he sees this.. he’s tagged... there’s only one way to find out...so you know what to do,” he wrote, seeming to want his nearly half million followers to retweet his post.

The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf pounced. “I suspect Rand Paul would say that this video illustrates our ability to interdict drugs lawfully without any need to kill anyone and shows that mistake prone extrajudicial killings are not just illegal and immoral but also unnecessary to the mission.”

Pretty much.

This September event of so much controversy was one of more than 20 such strikes, which have killed over 80 people, carried out by the Trump administration. The administration and many Republicans are defending these types of attacks, while most Democrats and a minority of Republicans are questioning the legality and morality of the attacks.

Congress has not been consulted on these attacks. Nor do they even necessarily fall under the two decade old AUMF (authorization for the use of military force) that was supposed to apply to the War on Terror after 9/11. As the Republican Congressman Thomas Massie told The American Conservative last week, “Congress hasn’t even declared a Global War on Narco Terrorism, yet, right? That doesn’t exist.”

Ideally, America is supposed to be better than this.

In late October, TAC’s George O’Neill, Jr. noted the naked immorality on display: “Of course, the laws of man are not the only impediment to killing suspected narco-traffickers who may, for all we know, in many cases be simple fishermen.”

“In addition to the aforementioned prohibitions, the killing of people without any due process is completely contrary to the core beliefs of Christianity and the Christian nation in which we grew up,” he wrote. “It should be stopped immediately and completely.”

Does the United States now openly murder foreigners who appear unarmed and don’t seem to be at war with us?

It’s a good question, and an imperative one.