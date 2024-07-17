EXCLUSIVE: An Advance Glimpse at Vance’s RNC Speech

Before the Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance takes the stage to address the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, a source familiar with the contents of the speech told The American Conservative what to expect from Trump’s new running mate.

“Expect a powerful story of a boy who grew up in poverty, with no father in his life, and a drug addicted mother”—and who now finds himself on the verge of being the vice president of the United States, the source told TAC.

Vance may achieve what only 49 others have come November, but his origins are an all too familiar story in modern heartland America. “A lot of people in middle America are going to see themselves and their community in his story,” the source added.

But the ultimate goal of a Trump-Vance administration would be to make upbringings like the one Vance endured a rarity once again. “His firsthand experience in that upbringing shaped his views on a lot of the biggest issues in the campaign,” including “trade, immigration, ending the endless wars.”

Now, as Trump’s running mate, Vance’s aim tonight is “to connect that life experience to the Trump policies” that improved the lives of Americans and their families, the source claimed.

While Vance has been ruthlessly attacked by the corporate media since becoming Trump’s running mate, Americans unfamiliar with the junior senator of Ohio will get to know him tonight.