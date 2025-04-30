fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Economy Shrinks Slightly in First Quarter of 2025, Underperforming Expectations

State of the Union: The economy contracted 0.3 percent as imports surged.
Stock,Market,Graph,Trading,Analysis,Investment,Financial,In,Red,,Stock
Credit: one studio 900/Shutterstock
Joseph Addington
Apr 30, 2025 11:42 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The U.S. economy undershot expectations and shrank 0.3 percent on an annualized basis during the first quarter of 2025, according to a Wednesday Commerce Department report. 

Economists had estimated that the economy would grow by 0.4 percent during this quarter, according to CNBC; that growth has been hampered by uncertainty over tariffs as well as declining government spending (a category that makes up approximately 23 percent of U.S. GDP). Consumer spending growth also slowed, increasing just 1.8 percent, down from 4 percent last quarter.

The Wall Street Journal noted that much of the decline in headline GDP growth came as a result of a sharp drop in net exports, not because of a decline in the U.S. export market, but because of a surge in imports as companies and consumers pulled import purchases forward to try to get ahead of the costs imposed by tariffs. “The headline decline overstates weakness because a lot of that was tariff-induced pull-forward,” Shannon Grein, a Wells Fargo economist, told the Wall Street Journal.

President Donald Trump blamed the poor economic performance on Joe Biden. In a post on his Truth Social account Wednesday, Trump said, “This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s… Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden “Overhang.” This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS.”

More like this

Trump’s First 100 Days of Tariffs: The First Steps Toward the Golden Age of America

Charles Benoit April 30, 2025
The administration has made a strong start toward righting what is wrong with our trade policy.

What’s Behind Trucking’s Rush to Automation?

Gord Magill April 30, 2025
As driverless trucks hit the roads in Texas, the interests of truckers—and the public—seem to be taking the back seat.

Is the Tax Cut Becoming a Burden on Other Parts of the MAGA Agenda?

Bradley Devlin April 29, 2025
Extending the 2017 package is the first big legislative hurdle of the second Trump term.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today