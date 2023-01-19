Dylan Kapit On How To Groom Autistic Kids

If you are the parent of an autistic child, you know how many immense challenges your child and your family face. Now you've got another one: groomers. Karlyn Borysenko reports:

Last night, SPY STREAM took you live inside the Autistic Sex Education webinar, led by queer, trans, nonbinary, autistic, Jewish human Dyan Kapit [photo above -- RD]. Dylan (they/them) is a graduate of Teacher’s College at Columbia (one of the worst producers of woke teachers in all of higher education) and is currently a doctoral student in the Special Education and Equity and Justice Scholar at the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh. They are focusing their doctoral work on creating queer and trans inclusive, autistic-focused sex education curriculum. I’m sure you can see where this is going. Autistic Sex Education is coming soon to a public school near you (and your kids). Here are the highlights from the event so you know what to expect.

You might think that autistic sex education is about preventing abuse. That would make sense. Absolutely, autistic children should be taught things they need to know to prevent abuse, understand what it is, and how to tell someone about it when it happens. If that was what autistic sex education was about, I don’t think anyone would have a problem with it. Sadly, Dylan just tells educators to talk about it in order to get grant money. “[Talking about abuse prevention] is garbage and I have that I have to do it but it’s how you get grant money…I would like to be doing sex ed for the purse purpose that it’s good and people need this information.”

Got that? Dylan is happily lying about abuse just to get grant money to corrupt the minds of autistic kids.

I'm not going to post any of the rest of this here, because it's really disturbing. Borysenko captured video from the webinar, so you can watch it if you want to. Dylan Kapit is, on evidence here, a really disturbed person. Kapit wants to introduce sex toys to teenagers, talk dirty to them, teach them how to masturbate, and so forth. Dylan -- I can't tell if this person is a male-to-female or female-to-male, so well done, Dylan! -- gave this same presentation to the National Sex Ed conference recently. This is the grooming that educators have in mind for your autistic child. Oh, and Dylan hates dealing with parents, unsurprisingly, and advises telling questioning parents that if they don't submit their child to this re-education, BAD THINGS COULD HAPPEN TO THE KID.

You have been warned.

Why is this legal? Why aren't these people in jail somewhere, or at least banned from the classroom? This is an adult advising people to teach vulnerable autistic minors in detail about masturbation ("Masturbation is my absolute favorite subject to talk about; any of my friends can tell you so"), give them sex toys, instruct them on "ethical" porn use, and on and on.

Where are the Congressional hearings? Come on, Republicans! These are autistic kids these groomers are preying on. Help!

