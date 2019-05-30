My governor, Democrat John Bel Edwards, signed into law a bill today that bans abortion after the point at which a fetal heartbeat can be detected. I’m so proud of him. I voted for him last time, because he was a pro-life Democrat, and term-limited Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal had botched the job. Looks like I did the right thing then.

Of course now Woke Capitalism is going to punish us, and other states that have passed similar laws. From Variety:

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger says his film and TV studios are likely to vacate Georgia as a production hub if the state’s controversial heartbeat abortion bill becomes law. Speaking with Reuters at Disney’s theme park in Anaheim, Calif., Iger said it would be “very difficult” for the content giant to remain in the face of the legislation. The bill seeks to ban abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, “I rather doubt we will,” he continued. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.” Disney divisions like Marvel have deep ties in the state, where films like “Black Panther” have rolled and four different Marvel TV series, starring the likes of Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie, are expected to shoot. Disney becomes only the second Hollywood company with interest in the state to speak out, joining Netflix.

There’s your family-friendly Walt Disney, people.

These laws that have to do with challenging the Sexual Revolution in any way whatsoever — on transgender bathrooms, on abortion — show how much Hollywood and corporate elites despise the people in flyover country. It could not possibly be clearer.

As the Daily Caller points out, Netflix still does business in Egypt, where they imprison women for having abortions. In China, where Disney runs a massive Shanghai resort, the government sends Uighur Muslims to concentration camps — but that doesn’t stop the Mou$e.

It’s the disgusting pro-lifers in their own country that Disney and Netflix can’t stand. They won’t be the only big business interests coming after us. Woke Capitalism is our enemy.

UPDATE: Yep:

Disney CEO: 'To Avoid Filming Among Depraved, Immoral People, We Are Moving All Our Georgia Operations Back To Hollywood'https://t.co/YJIlSZWt0r — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 30, 2019

