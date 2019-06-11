Woke Capitalism at its nastiest:

Executives in cosmetic, technology and media industries are standing up for reproductive health care as a mounting list of states moves to ban abortion. Nearly 200 CEOs signed a letter opposing laws that restrict access to abortion saying they are “bad for business.” The letter appeared Monday as a full-page ad in the New York Times with the title “Don’t Ban Equality.” Among the companies represented in the letter were Yelp, H &M, M∙A∙C Cosmetics, Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc, and Bloomberg L.P.

Here’s the text from the ad, and a link to the online version:

Equality in the workplace is one of the most important business issues of our time. When everyone is empowered to succeed, our companies, our communities, and our economy are better for it. Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health,

independence and economic stability of our employees and customers. Simply put, it goes against our values, and is bad for business. It impairs our ability to build diverse and inclusive workforce pipelines, recruit top talent across the states, and protect the wellbeing of all the people who

keep our businesses thriving day in and out. The future of equality hangs in the balance, putting our families, communities, businesses, and the economy at risk.

Or, another way to put it:

BREAKING: Area CEOs prefer abortion to maternity leave, call it feminism. — William Dailey, CSC (@wrdcsc) June 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It is past time for social and religious conservatives to get woke to the fact that Big Business is not our friend. Put that Reagan-era shibboleth under the ground with a stake in its heart and a rope of garlic around its neck. Those days are over. They ended in 2015, when Big Business bullied the State of Indiana into abandoning a minor religious liberty bill, because HATE — and Republicans surrendered. Woke Capitalists saw what they could accomplish.

Read the text of that ad closely. They frame exterminating an unborn child in the womb as “equality” — a term that strains credulity, but a term that the propagandists know resonates deeply with contemporary Americans. In what non-tortured sense is abortion rights “equality”? Even if you support them, the issue is not about equality. But it’s easy to see how they’re trying to sell it as such: it makes it more likely that they’ll succeed.

Curious, then, the timing of this Wall Street Journal story talking about how the South’s economy is faltering. Well, facts are facts, even if they are inconvenient. Still, a story appearing in the daily Bible of American capitalism, warning Southerners — where most of the pro-life legislation has emerged — that their economies are in peril, so they’d better not screw this up with their hatey-hate legislation, is interesting.

Preserving abortion rights and expanding LGBT rights (and therefore rolling back religious liberty) are the most sacred political values to American elites. Any polity that gets in the way of that will be crushed by Woke Capitalism. They hate us. It is true that the South is poor relative to the rest of the country, and it is also true that these rich folk may succeed in forcing us, in our poverty, to accept their rules, and surrender our dignity. But there is no poverty like the spiritual and moral poverty of these rich men and women. As St. Teresa of Calcutta put it, “It is a poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish.”

To borrow a Walker Percy quote on abortion, to pro-abortionists: You may get your way, Woke Capitalists, but you are going to be told what you are doing.

And who knows? We might even elect a politician who will put the screws to you as Huey P. Long put the screws to Standard Oil. Just keep on.