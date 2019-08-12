This is pretty amazing. A couple of Portland readers have sent me this story about what happened when the Catholic archbishop of Portland sent a priest in to reform a wackadoodle progressive parish that had gone native. The Oregonian’s report on it is hysterically biased, making the priest look like a monster; the reporter never once appears to have considered that Catholicism is a religion that has clear norms, and this parish’s previous leadership had seriously violated them, for a long time. Anyway, from the story about St. Francis parish, identified by the newspaper as having “long been known as a bastion of progressive Catholic faith.”

The Roman Catholic Church is rooted in tradition and hierarchy. Jerry Harp, chair of St. Francis’ pastoral council, is struggling to understand how he relates to this structure of authority. It was this hierarchy that was roiling his parish. Harp considers himself a devout Catholic. He starts every morning with mediation and prayer and prays the Hail Mary at least once a day. He tries to attend Mass every Sunday. When he was in his 20s, he said he wanted to follow every rule he could. Now he questions how those rules bring him closer to God. “Some would say ‘Well you have to relate to the authority structure by following them to the letter,'” Harp said. “Well how do you know that? It’s perfectly legitimate for other people to have other answers.” Long-time parishioners knew the answer. They didn’t like being told how to worship. This was their church.

At least one Hail Mary each day! My gosh, this crypto-Protestant (“it’s perfectly legitimate for other people to have other answers”) is a lay Curé of Ars for our own time!

Chapman retired in 2017. Monsignor Charles Lienert came out of retirement to take over as administrator, but only for a year. When his assignment was over, George Kuforiji was assigned to St. Francis by the archdiocese and took over July 2018. Parishioners said the changes he made were almost immediate. For years, St. Francis used inclusive language in its scripture readings. With references to God, for instance, they avoided using “he,” “lord” or “king” and instead used simply “God” or “creator.” Kuforiji switched readings to traditional scripture, no longer allowing the new wording. St. Francis outlined their values in a community commitment that parishioners would read after the Nicene or Apostles’ Creed. Kuforiji replaced the pamphlet and cut out the community commitment. Parishioners brought their own copies and still said the words. The parish’s handwoven altar cloth was a gift from a village in Guatemala the parish had helped. Parishioners showed up to Mass one Sunday last summer to find that Kuforiji replaced it with a plain white cloth.

June 30 was a Sunday, and Mass was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. But before hymns could be sung, prayers could be said or the bread and wine consecrated, parishioners protested. Days earlier, they’d found cherished items in a trailer headed for the dump. Now, 16 mostly gray-haired parishioners stood on the church steps facing Southeast 12th Avenue. Most were dressed all in white and held the large black and white photographs that had been stripped from the walls of the church.

During the prayers of the faithful, a time for community prayer, parishioners prayed for what happened to the vestments, yelling from the pews. Kuforiji stood at the pulpit with his arms outstretched, silent. In the pews, one woman stood with her face buried in her hands. Another said the protesters should respect the church they were standing in. She walked off. A few others followed her out. At the end of Mass, Karen Mathew, former music director at St. Francis, took the pulpit to lead the congregation in song. The song began, and Kuforiji walked away. On one side of the aisle, parishioners shook maracas, hit tambourines and clapped their hands. They sang loud. On the other, parishioners were quiet. After the song, Melinda Pittman, a parishioner who has been at St. Francis for 30 years, took the pulpit. She said she had walked out to talk with Kuforiji when the song began. “I said that for the last year we have been wanting real dialogue,” Pittman said. “I said we are being abused. We are being abused in the Catholic church by this priest and by this archbishop.”

They interrupted and ended the holy sacrifice of the Mass. If this action doesn’t demonstrate why the Archbishop had to reclaim this renegade parish for the Catholic Church, nothing does.

Read the whole thing. Note that neither Archbishop Sample nor Father Kuforji agreed to be interviewed for the piece. It is impossible to protest that your side is not covered when you won’t talk to the reporter. Still, it seems from what’s there that the reporter had his mind made up at the beginning; that the archbishop and the priest did not want to talk to him is a defensible decision.

This past weekend, I was talking with a Catholic priest about obstacles to the Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church reuniting. I didn’t know about his story then, but it’s a perfect example of why it’s not going to happen anytime soon. The fact that a Catholic archbishop would have to reform a parish that had gone so very, very far off the liturgical rails is the kind of thing that makes Orthodox Christians, who are extremely serious about liturgy, alarmed.

Here’s a short video of the elderly radicals disrupting mass and protesting. Poor Father Kuforji.