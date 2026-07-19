Iran War Day 142: U.S. Bombs Iran For Eighth Consecutive Night, While Iran Attacks Sites in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait

The United States and Iran continued to trade blows as the Iran War entered its 142nd day on Sunday.

CENTCOM announced Saturday that it had completed its eighth consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran, targeting what it claimed were “Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites” and “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against U.S. service members in Jordan on July 17.”

Jordan has become a focal point for Iranian attacks due to its significant role in U.S. operations, a role that the New York Times reports “has increased as other American allies in the region have restricted Washington’s ability to base troops in and fly aircraft over their territories.” The Pentagon has stated that there are more than 50,000 U.S. service members currently deployed in locations across the Middle East.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned what he claimed was a U.S. attack on civilian infrastructure in the port city of Chabahar, writing on X that “Chabahar Maritime Surveillance Tower — a civilian facility dedicated to maritime safety and navigation — was deliberately targeted by the United States.” He also claimed that U.S. forces had struck “power facilities and desalination pumps at the Bunji village pier in Jask, leaving more than 10,000 people without access to drinking water.”

Iran conducted multiple drone and missile strikes of its own, hitting an array of targets in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said that Iran had attacked a power generation and water desalination plant for the second time in two days. The U.S. Embassy in Jordan said that the international airport in the city of Aqaba was evacuated on Sunday after a “specific and credible threat.”

In a post on Truth Social Sunday, President Trump called on Congress to “add Iran to the Russian Sanctions Bill,” adding that this is “what Lindsey [Graham] wanted to do, and it was going to happen.”