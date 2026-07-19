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Foreign Affairs

BREAKING: Third American Service Member Killed in Iran War This Weekend

State of the Union: The Pentagon announced the death of another U.S. soldier in Iraq and is working to identify human remains in Jordan.
Iranian Armed Forces: US attempt to rescue its pilot failed
(Photo by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Luke Nicastro
Jul 19, 2026 4:40 PM
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U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that a third service member had been killed in action this weekend. The service member, who has not been named, was killed in northern Iraq during what CENTCOM described as a “controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.” Another service member was injured in the incident and is receiving medical care.

CENTCOM also confirmed that it had recovered unidentified human remains from Jordan, where a separate Iranian attack Saturday resulted in two confirmed U.S. deaths and one service member reported missing in action. Efforts to identify the remains are “ongoing,” according to the Pentagon.

The three confirmed fatalities this weekend bring the number of American troops who have died in the conflict to 17.

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