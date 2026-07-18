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BREAKING: Two U.S. Soldiers Dead, One Missing After Iranian Strike in Jordan

State of the Union: The attack marks the first U.S. military deaths in the Iran War since March.
Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury
Joseph Addington
Jul 18, 2026 2:42 PM
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Two American soldiers were killed and one is missing in action after Iran struck Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan with drones and ballistic missiles, the U.S. military announced Saturday.

“On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing in action,” U.S. Central Command wrote in a post on social media. Four other soldiers were medically evacuated for treatment in hospitals but have since been discharged.

The Iranian attack is the first strike to kill American troops since the resumption of hostilities between the Islamic Republic and the U.S. last week and marks the first American military deaths in the Iran War since March 12, when a KC-135 tanker aircraft crashed while supporting U.S. operations against Iran, killing 6 soldiers.

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