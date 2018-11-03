Live blogging the closing Notre Dame colloquy about “Catholicism and the American Project.” Participating: Patrick Deneen, Adrian Vermeule, Gladden Pappin, and Philip Muñoz. Here’s the livestream:

UPDATE: Deneen said that a reconciliation of Catholicism and Americanism is the heart of Notre Dame’s mission, as the university understands it. The first problem is that there is a historical conflict between Catholicism and the heresy of “Americanism,” as defined by the 19th-century papacy. The second challenge is the longstanding American hostility to Catholics.

Early on, said Deneen, ND has worked very hard to deny the idea that Americanism was a heresy. At every football game at ND, part of the pregame ritual involved the entire stadium reciting from the Declaration of Independence — this, to show how patriotic the Catholic university is. Deneen says that part of the narrative was that American was really founded as a Catholic country.

“However, this story had limited traction, because it really wasn’t true,” Deneen said, to laughter.

The second narrative was that even if America was not founded as a Catholic country, then the American founding was in fact continuous with the pre-liberal tradition.

The third narrative holds that yes, the Founders were not Catholic, and even anti-Catholic, but they didn’t realize that America was really founded on Catholic principles. Deneen said this is the “the Founders built better than they knew” argument.

“These version have been the conservative-liberal way for conservative Catholics to tell the story of America’s compatibility with Catholicism” and vice versa, says Deneen.

On the left, the argument is that Catholicism is part of the American story because it’s about social justice and non-judgmentalism. “This leads to a kind of dimunition of doctrine and sacraments in favor of a set of works.”

Both of these are ways of rendering Catholicism and Americanism compatible, but it has had two consequences. First, it has divided Catholicism in a damaging way. Second, it has diminished the faith, “because it has tended to place politics as the central aspect for how we understand America and Catholicism.”

Orestes Brownson, the first “they founded better than they knew” Catholic, later went on to write to Isaac Hecker that American Catholics aren’t really Catholic in the way they think and live. He said that Americans place the national idea over the Catholic idea.

UPDATE.2: Gladden Pappin, who is a right-wing Catholic integralist (a Catholic who believes in some form of unity of Church and State), says that many people believe that American liberalism is fundamentally sound, but needs the help of Catholicism to supplement it. This has been called “Catholic fusionism.” But today, the gap between magisterial Catholicism and American values is so enormous that Catholic fusionism is untenable. People today need to ask themselves not “how can Catholicism be reconciled with Americanism,” but rather “what is the Church?”

Pappin said that integralism is making a comeback. It rejects “the separation of politics form the ends of human life.” It also asserts that the spiritual power is to be superior to the temporal. Statecraft is inevitably soulcraft. Progressives have understood this; conservatives have not. It is completely understandable, Pappin says.

He notes that China believes that the spiritual guidance of its people are a matter of the state, but we don’t. (I think he’s saying that we should be more like China — that China is more “Catholic” than the US in this sense.) He says also that the American Catholic Right has unjustly ignored some of the positive things that the American left has had to say about how political life should be organized.

UPDATE.3: Adrian Vermeule, also an integralist, is talking. He points out tht Pope Leo XIII said that it is not acceptable to believe that Church and State should be divorced. Vermeule, riffing on this, says it’s a fundamental mistake to treat the Catholic Church as just one organization among others. “I’m convinced that this teaching is unreformable,” Vermeule says. In other words, integralism cannot be explained away or gotten around.

“I think for Catholics in America in the short run, which might mean decades in political time, [they] will live in the sort of decaying liberal regime. The problem is it becomes ever more dangerous as it sees its own weakness… .”

What’s the best defensive approach of this kind of regime? “To populate in the governing counsels and courts of the regime to steer it away from wickedness.” He says the Old Testament is a good guide to helping “creative minorities” thrive under hostile circumstances.

“In the longer run, we are duty bound to fulfill Leo’s mandate. How that might happen is obscure. But I think it is a mistake to demand a specific blueprint” for how to do that. Vermeule says that he draws lessons from the Sexual Revolution, as well as from the fall of communism in 1989, that things that seem permanent are actually more malleable than we think. “It’s a mistake to be prisoners of our time-bound conceptions,” he said.

Finally, what is the alternative? He talks about the “communitarian version” of “well-ordered local communities” (he’s talking about the Benedict Option). He says he doesn’t think this is wrong, necessarily, but these little communities have to be protected by “Rome.” He brings up the example of the liberal state pushing hard against small communities.

“The point is that liberalism tries to dissolve all local communities into pure voluntarism,” he says. Liberalism will knock down any form of resistance that communities put up. In that world, the existence of these smaller communities will always be at the sufferance of the regime. The only way forward is to try to give Catholics a voice within the institutions of the liberal order.