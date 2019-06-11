I mentioned earlier that the Southern Baptist Convention is going to take up the problem of sexual abuse in the denomination at its meeting this week. Elizabeth Dias of The New York Times has an infuriating story about how one Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas handled — and failed to handle — a case of alleged abuse by a youth pastor. The church is The Village Church, in Flower Mound. Excerpts:

Christi Bragg listened in disbelief. It was a Sunday in February, and her popular evangelical pastor, Matt Chandler, was preaching on the evil of leaders who sexually abuse those they are called to protect. But at the Village Church, he assured his listeners, victims of assault would be heard, and healed: “We see you.” Ms. Bragg nearly vomited. She stood up and walked out. Exactly one year before that day, on Feb. 17, 2018, Ms. Bragg and her husband, Matt, reported to the Village that their daughter, at about age 11, had been sexually abused at the church’s summer camp for children. Since then, Matthew Tonne, who was the church’s associate children’s minister, had been investigated by the police, indicted and arrested on charges of sexually molesting Ms. Bragg’s daughter. Ms. Bragg waited for church leaders to explain what had happened and to thoroughly inform other families in the congregation. She waited for the Village to take responsibility and apologize. She waited to have even one conversation with Mr. Chandler, a leader she had long admired. But none of that ever came. “You can’t even take care of the family you know,” she remembered thinking as she walked out of the large auditorium. “Don’t tell more victims to come to you, because you’re just going to cause more hurt.”

As Evangelical writer Jake Meador points out on Twitter, the Village Church did a few things right, but the timeline is horrible. The Braggs discovered what so many victims and their families have discovered around the country: when it comes to sex abuse, church leadership often protects itself first, second, and third. From the NYT:

Unable to wait any longer to hear from church leaders, Ms. Bragg asked for a meeting with them. The first opportunity, the church said, would be several weeks away, three months after the family had reported the incident.

At the meeting, none of the church’s top three pastors were present. Ms. Bragg and her husband brought a list of 15 questions, asking about church policies and the camp. They received no clear answers. Ms. Bragg raised the possibility that the perpetrator could have been someone from the Village. That was impossible, she recalled being told by Doug Stanley, a senior director at the church, because leaders followed the church’s moral code, enshrined in the membership covenant. She turned to her husband as they walked out. “Thank God” for the police detective assigned to the case, she said. “If we were relying on our church to give us information, we’d be leaving empty-handed.”

Reading on in the story, about how Matt Chandler deceived the congregation about Tonne — again, all to protect the church’s leadership and reputation — is outrageous. There might have been other victims of Tonne in the congregation — not just kids who went to that camp — but Chandler kept Tonne’s name from the people of the church, even for months after Tonne had been indicted, and his name was in the public record.

Chandler’s September 2018 statement to the congregation was lawyerly:

“We want to clearly state that there are no persons of interest in this investigation that have access to children at the Village Church,” he said. “We would not let someone who is under investigation for a crime like this be near any of our children at T.V.C.”

Well, no — they had fired Tonne in June. Tonne didn’t have access any more — but he had access for six years after the alleged molestation occurred. Why didn’t the church’s leadership move heaven and earth to see if there were any more victims?

Read the entire story.

There’s more detailed information about this case at Watch Keep, a victims’ advocacy site. Note the timeline. They have screenshots of a 2018 social media posts from Tonne’s wife saying that her husband attempted suicide in May 2018. The NYT reports only that the Braggs shared Tonne’s name with the church’s leadership “by the beginning of June.”

Village Church’s pastor Matt Chandler announced to the congregation on June 15 that Tonne had been permanently removed because of alcohol abuse. Not the child sex abuse allegation, which the church’s leadership knew about and kept private, but alcohol abuse.

Was alcohol abuse a provable offense that the church could use to fire Tonne? Remember, Tonne has always denied, and continues to deny, the molestation allegation. They might have sought a reason to get him off the staff without setting themselves up for a wrongful dismissal lawsuit if the allegation turned out to be false. I can appreciate how difficult this was legally for the church prior to the indictment. They handled it badly in most ways, but it really is a difficult matter when a pastor has only been accused, and not in criminal or civil court.

But Tonne was indicted in November, and arrested on January 9, 2019. The church didn’t release his name to its congregation until January 20. I find it impossible to believe that the church’s leadership didn’t learn of Tonne’s indictment until he was arrested. The New York Times says that no one from the church would agree to an interview, so I guess we won’t know.

The whole thing is so, so familiar from the Catholic scandal: the institution tries to put forth a public face, especially to alleged victims and their families, of caring, while deep down it’s working to protect itself. And the culture within the church, according to the Times story, is one in which people used theological arguments to urge the Braggs not to go to the authorities or get a lawyer. Look at this:

The Village, like many other evangelical churches, uses a written membership agreement containing legal clauses that protect the institution. The Village’s agreement prohibits members from suing the church and instead requires mediation and then binding arbitration, legal processes that often happen in secret.

After writing about sexual abuse in churches for 18 years, I will repeat the lesson I learned from the first abuse story I wrote (Summer 2001, for the New York Post): in sex abuse cases involving a church, always get a lawyer.

And making the Bragg family wait like that to get the attention of the pastoral staff — especially the senior pastor — is unconscionable. If you’re too busy to meet for months with a family whose daughter says she was molested by a member of your staff, then brother, you are too damn busy building your megachurch empire, and you need to think about why you went into the ministry in the first place.

Here’s Jake Meador’s first comment:

Let’s say it again: If the American church is dying it’s because we bloody well deserve it. https://t.co/iWj19V1lVH — Jake Meador (@jake_meador) June 10, 2019

