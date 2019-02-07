The Times says today:

President Trump has proved himself adroit at creating villains to serve as his political foils. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, he introduced a new one: socialists. Right after his calls to support the overthrow of Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and condemning the “socialist policies” that have reduced the country “into a state of abject poverty and despair,” he made a quick segue to the home front. “Here in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” the president said, adding, “Tonight, we resolve that America will never be a socialist country.” Tuesday night’s speech contained more than a few suggestions of what Mr. Trump’s 2020 campaign could look like.

Good. I’m glad he’s going to talk about this. But it needs to be more than scare talk. I heard earlier this week from a friend in Hungary whose family suffered terribly under communism (e.g., her grandfather was tortured by the secret police in Budapest’s infamous House Of Terror). She said that it worries her that conservatives in the US aren’t more focused on income inequality, because that’s the kind of environment that engenders socialism.

Trump is correct to talk about the spectre of socialism, but not if it’s only used as something to frighten voters. Tucker Carlson was all over this point in his now-famous monologue which, if you haven’t seen or read it, go here now.

As it happens, yesterday I turned in to my literary agent the final proposal for my next book, which will be about the warnings that people who grew up under socialism are sounding now to Americans about where our country is going. As I’ve outlined it, the book is not primarily about economics, but rather about how the overall mentality of our culture, especially in our leading institutions, is preparing the way for socialism. I’ve found that the more you dig down into the literature (fiction and non-fiction) of anti-communist dissidents, the more chilling it is to see what’s happening in this country, and how it is being prepared for what James Poulos calls the “pink police state” — a kinder, gentler version of what my sources endured before defecting or getting out. These people — the emigres from formerly communist countries — see something real that’s happening in America.

I believe that the stories they will be telling in my book are very, very important for us to hear now, and if I can find a publisher, I intend to have it in stores by the fall of 2020. I’ll keep you updated. My agent should be taking the proposal out soon. The book is basically like Timothy Snyder’s bestselling On Tyranny, except the opposite, in that mine will be written with a specific focus on the prospect of left-wing tyranny.