A letter from a reader:

Rod, you may or may not be interested in this but it fits in with the theme you’ve been hitting on recently re: the rise of cultural socialism.

My oldest son is a high school senior, where the flagship state university – the state system’s most prestigious school – sent out admissions notices this week. My son’s attending a different school, one of his friends – I’ll call him Eric – did not get in to state flagship school and was more than disappointed – he was angry.

For context, both Eric’s parents went to the school; Eric had fantastic SAT and ACT scores, a 4.0+ grade point average, a high school resume crammed with activities, leadership roles and job experience.

He didn’t get in. But there’s another student in their class who didn’t have the same grades, didn’t have the same test scores, didn’t have the same extracurricular involvement – but did get in.

I forgot to mention – but you’re probably figured it out by now – that Eric is white; blonde haired, blue-eyed.

The other student, let’s say, is not white.

As my son was telling me this story last night, he finished with: “That’s bullsh*t.” And so I explained the whole “colleges-are-seeking-greater-diversity” thing to him, that student bodies have traditionally been overwhelmingly white and schools are trying to change that so their enrollment more resembles society at large, and everyone is given an opportunity, etc. etc.

I wasn’t trying to indoctrinate him, I was merely telling him this is the way it works. But he wasn’t buying any of it; to him, it was still manifestly unfair.

And this is a kid whose friend group is completely mixed in terms of race and background. But he still thinks this new “egalitarian” standard is unfair; it penalizes those who have achieved in order to reward those who have achieved less.

And in not so many words he asked: What’s the point of achieving if that’s the way it’s going to be?

Well, I said, it’s not like Eric won’t find another school that will let him in. But again, that sense of unfairness, that Eric got screwed out of something he deserved — not because of his “whiteness,” but because he put in the work and the time and the effort and the “prize,” so to speak, went to someone else for reasons that had little to do with that work and time and effort.

It’s unfairness in the name of “fairness.”

And I thought: We can talk about the threat of looming cultural socialism; but the threat TO cultural socialism is developed every time a workaday person — especially a younger person, of a coming generation — thinks, “This is unfair.”

The whole social justice facade is in danger of crumbling if enough people stand back, take a good look and say: this isn’t just.