The New Yorker catches up with Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL (National Abortion Rights Action League), as she’s getting her hair done between campaign stops for Democrats. Excerpt:

Since taking her job, in 2013, Hogue has come to appreciate the role that image plays in her work. “When I came in, it was still the Bush years, and D.C. was so straitlaced. It was suits and monochromatic colors.” She tried dressing the part before deciding that, she said, “conforming to these prescribed roles is the problem.” Now she believes in wearing “whatever makes you feel good.” At the salon, she had on a midi skirt, black heels, and a shirt that read “Pro-sciutto & Pro-Choice & Pro-secco.” She held up an accessory made by a supporter, a handkerchief bearing a map of Texas with the words “Wave Goodbye to the Patriarchy” along its border. She twirled her wrist, like a sailor leaving shore.

She also makes a habit of getting her hair done before speaking engagements. “Part of that is me feeling good, and not bedraggled,” she said. She tucked her chin down as a hairdresser separated sections of her chestnut hair and secured them with barber clips. Drybar offers a menu of nine hair styles, like the “Southern Comfort,” which features a Stepfordian lifting of the roots, and the “Manhattan,” a smooth, flat-ironed look apparently best suited for walking beneath skyscrapers. Hogue selected the “Cosmo-Thai”—loose curls, beachy vibe—and smiled. “It’s my go-to,” she said. “It’s not too styled but not too messy. Kind of like me.”