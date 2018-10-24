Megyn Kelly looks like a hostage instructed to read out an apology. It’s so obvious that she is genuinely afraid. We are in the age of Orwell’s 1984. Deep in the middle of the PC tyranny. pic.twitter.com/bCjEqOBJVb — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 24, 2018

Yes, it is hard to imagine how someone as sophisticated as Kelly allowed herself to defend blackface. Honestly, that’s a rookie mistake. In her initial comments, she said that wearing blackface on Halloween was socially acceptable. Really? I don’t believe that. I’m a few years older than Kelly, and grew up in the small town Deep South, and NOBODY would have thought it appropriate for white kids to wear blackface on Halloween. Blackface is a clear, bright line, and it’s stupid to cross it.

On the other hand, the reaction to her impolitic mistake has been unhinged. Kelly was widely denounced as not just wrong — which she was — but evil.

This is an interesting tweet:

From my family group chat. When I was a kid I rocked a Zorro costume despite not being Mexican. It was great. Nobody got hurt (except those who found themselves in the path of my caustic blade of course.) pic.twitter.com/8SI7RCcRoV — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) October 24, 2018

The best thing to do is never to talk about any of this with anybody, ever, and just to keep to yourself, because there are land mines everywhere.