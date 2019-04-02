Last summer, in the wake of the McCarrick scandal, Peter Mitchell, a laicized Catholic priest of the Lincoln, Nebraska, diocese, published an essay on this blog in which he alleged that Monsignor Leonard Kalin (d. 2008) had groomed seminarians sexually. This was a bombshell in the conservative diocese, which prided itself on being a bastion of Catholic orthodoxy. Kalin was a legendary figure there. Mitchell, who was laicized following sexual misconduct with women, caught hell for daring to speak out.

But his essay emboldened others to stand up and say #MeToo. One of them was Wan Wei Hsien, a Catholic layman living in Malaysia, who claimed that that Kalin attempted to molest him and others. And then there was the story of the young priest who allegedly caught Kalin protegé Father Charles Townsend in a compromising position with a young male altar server. The diocese sent him off to non-specified treatment, and didn’t tell the parishioners what it was all about. A former parishioner of Father Townsend’s in another Nebraska parish — St. Wenceslaus in Wahoo — came forward with his own story of unwanted sexualized behavior (e.g., following him into the shower at the gym), which I wrote about on this blog. Read about the Townsend allegations here.

Days later, Stan Schulte, a Nebraska chiropractor, came forward to allege that his own uncle, Father Jim Benton, had molested him. It’s a punch to the gut, this story. Schulte also had to deal with blowback from some in the diocese who wished he had kept his mouth shut. From that post from last summer:

Stan Schulte says he personally knows another victim of Father Benton, but that this person is unwilling to come forward at the present time. Schulte alleges that this victim was 14 years old at the time, and it happened when Father Benton was a Lincoln seminarian. Schulte describes the alleged assault, the details of which he asked not be published. It is much like what he says happened to him in his Uncle Jim’s rectory. According to Schulte, this minor was the first known victim of Uncle Jim. The minor reported it to a priest at the time, but the priest buried the allegation. Says Schulte today, “Had the priest who was told about that reported it at the time, and had the diocese taken action, I wouldn’t have been molested.” Schulte says that when Father Benton was sent away in 2000, his parish at the time, St. John’s, was told that it was for health issues. This was the same rationale the diocese gave last year to the people of St. Peter’s parish in Lincoln, to explain the sudden disappearance of its pastor, Father Charles Townsend. We now know that Father Townsend had actually been sent for treatment after the assistant pastor, Father Tim Danek, reported him for an incident involving alcohol and inappropriate behavior with a 19-year-old man in the parish. A chancery culture of deception makes it hard for victims to come forward, says Schulte.

The Schulte story caused others to come forward about Father Benton, and what the diocese, then led by hard-line conservative Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz, knew. Read here.

Today, the Lincoln diocese made an announcement about abuse there. Excerpt:

The diocese published the names of nine priests with substantiated allegations of abuse of minors. This list was developed with the assistance of the Task Force based on a review of the diocesan records related to allegations of sexual misconduct. The Task Force specifically recommended that the diocese publish the names of any diocesan clergy with substantiated allegations. A “substantiated allegation” is an allegation that, after review of available information, appeared more likely true than not in the judgment of the independent Task Force. Bishop Conley stated that it was important for victims to see these names made public and that the diocese and community at large acknowledge the pain caused by these priests, “To begin, for those innocent victims that have experienced this very dark chapter in our Church and in our diocese, I apologize on behalf of the diocese. I am releasing these names today with the hope that you can finally begin or deepen the process of healing. “Another reason for publishing the priests’ names and parishes where they served,” he continued, “is that there may be victims who have not yet come forward. They may now be ready to report to law enforcement and to seek victim assistance and healing from the diocese.”

The list includes Fr. Jim Benton, Fr. Charles Townsend, and Msgr Leonard Kalin. Additionally, the diocese says it is conducting further investigation into Kalin, and invites people with information to get in touch.

Remember, the fact that their names are on this list is not an adjudication of criminal guilt. It simply states that after investigation, the diocese finds that it is more likely than not that they are guilty of the allegations against them. Still, this has to feel like vindication for Peter Mitchell, Wan Wei Hsien, Stan Schulte, and others who dared to speak up last summer. Mitchell, whose TAC essay cracked the façade in Lincoln, received a big share of verbal abuse from people there who damned him for his past sins (which cost him his priesthood), and for airing the Catholic Church’s dirty laundry.

Today, though, thanks to his courage, and the courage of those inspired by him, the Bishop of Lincoln said, on behalf of the diocese, that he believes that Mitchell and the others are telling the truth about what these priests did.

That’s huge. I’m a little emotional about this, I’ll be honest with you, because I know what victims and whistleblowers have to go through, and I know what Mitchell, Schulte, and a Catholic whistleblower whose name I’m keeping private went through to tell the truth. I spent an evening on the phone with Stan Schulte, when he told me his story, listening to him sob about what his uncle did to him, and how much he did not want to hurt his family. From that piece last year:

One striking aspect of my intensely emotional interview with Stan Schulte, in which he broke down crying several times, is his repeated expression of love for priests, loyalty to the Catholic Church, and even love for the uncle he says molested him. “I’ve lived my whole life loving my uncle,” Schulte says, sobbing. “I think he’s a good person, no matter how deep this problem goes. He hasn’t had anyone to help him. He just kept being moved from parish to parish.” “I feel like my uncle is unable to even get support from fellow priests in regards to his problem because they too are left in the dark and are not able to show compassion or much-needed support. This, I am sure, makes him feel isolated and alone as well.” Schulte continues, “There are a lot of amazing priests I respect and love, and I fear some of them don’t have a voice, knowing how much potential corruption there may be above them.”

Schulte was a victim, yet he was grieving over the suffering of his alleged abuser, and of the diocese.

The Nebraska Attorney General continues to investigate the Catholic Church in that state. In February, he subpoenaed sex abuse records from 400 Catholic parishes and institutions in Nebraska.

One more thing: on that Lincoln list released today is Monsignor Clarence Crowley, longtime pastor of the Lincoln cathedral, who died in 1986. Msgr Crowley was a favorite of the late Lincoln Bishop Glennon Flavin, who was the diocesan ordinary from 1965 until his 1992 retirement.

Three sitting bishops today lived and served as priests with Msgr Crowley there at the Lincoln cathedral. They are Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix; Bishop Michael Owen Jackels of Dubuque; and Bishop Robert Vasa of Santa Rosa, Calif.

What, if anything, did they see while in residence at the cathedral? If they saw Msgr Crowley abusing minors, or if they had reason to believe that he was doing so, did they tell anybody? If not, why not? Somebody should ask them.