Vindman Loses in FL Democratic Senate Primary Upset

Florida witnessed a dramatic upset in its Democratic Senate primary Tuesday, as the Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidate Angie Nixon scored a decisive victory over Alexander Vindman.

Vindman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, served on the National Security Council during the first Trump administration, and was a key witness during the 2019 impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The heavy favorite approaching election day, Vindman also maintained a major fundraising lead over Nixon, raising more than $16 million to Nixon’s less than $1 million.

Nixon, a Florida state representative, campaigned as a local fighting for Floridians against special interests and criticized Vindman as a cutout for the Democratic establishment. Vindman moved to Florida in 2023, and was recruited to run for the Senate seat by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

“Floridians don’t want the establishment in Washington, DC deciding who their Democratic nominee and U.S. senator is going to be,” Nixon told the Tampa Bay Times.

Nixon took home 56 percent of the vote to Vindman’s 44 percent. She will face Republican incumbent Ashley Moody, who is heavily favored to win, in the November general election.