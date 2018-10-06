The Bee Gees pic.twitter.com/Iu6SGQgjFl — Peter Cozy 🇺🇸 (@PeterCozy) October 6, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

John Podhoretz has a very good column about how Brett Kavanaugh turned his battered nomination around. Excerpt:

At 12:30 in the afternoon on September 27, I don’t think there were many serious political thinkers or activists on the Right who thought Brett Kavanaugh would survive that morning’s testimony by his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Eight days later—today—Kavanaugh all but secured his appointment. The question is, how did this happen? The answer is: Kavanaugh happened. In his unprecedented speech following Ford’s testimony, Kavanaugh not only blasted the process but made no pretense when it came to those who had manipulated it—liberal groups, people angry with Donald Trump, people wanting to take revenge for the Clintons. The speech electrified the right. There is no other word for it. It was this very speech that caused so much tut-tutting and concern about Kavanaugh’s judicial temperament among the very people who were already opposing him for any and every reason—and among those who instinctively feel the need to beg for mercy and seek absolution any time anything a conservative says or does puts liberals in high dudgeon. But everything that triggered those people turned Kavanaugh into what he had not been before—a cause.

He’s right about that. But you know what else is true? Sen. Lindsey Graham also turned this thing around, by shooting straight fire at Judiciary Committee Democrats:

I remember exactly where I was when I saw that speech: sitting in a hotel room in Yonkers. But I thought I was on top of the world. I wanted to stand up and yell!

Yes, Kavanaugh turned this around with his impassioned self-defense. But Sen. Graham boosted that self-defense into orbit by saying exactly what a lot of conservatives were thinking as they watched the hysterical campaign waged by the New Yorker and others in the left-wing media, who threw standards overboard in a desperate effort to sabotage Kavanaugh. Lindsey Graham — of all people! — gave voice to millions of us.

Cocaine Mitch nailed it in an interview with the Washington Post today, prior to Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote:

“It’s been a great political gift for us. The tactics have energized our base,” he said, adding: “I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.”

A reader writes:

This is just amazing: Joe Manchin was shouted down by protesters as he tried to explain his vote for Kavanaugh.

So, at this point, Democrats have spent three weeks viciously attacking and alienating a moderate conservative all but certain to reach the bench (both at the time and now). What kind of thinking is that? Conservative justices tend to become more liberal on the bench, so Dianne Feinstein decided it was smart to force Kavanaugh to take his red pills during the confirmation? Insane! Now, Democrats are turning on their own Senator in a Red State and making him take his pills. Is their goal for Manchin to switch parties and leave them further in the hole?!? Are they going to find a socialist trans activist to run against Manchin in the West Virginia primaries? Trump was in one of his unpopular phases at the end of the summer and Dems had the momentum for November. Now, after red-pilling the entire country with their disgraceful conduct both in the confirmation hearings themselves and these absurd protester, Trump is at 51%. I’d say September was the point at which the liberal media–CNN, CBS, etc–was completely exposed. The academy also. No one can ever respect mainstream news media as objective again. It is not even close. I think Republicans may be about to make some serious gains. White males who might otherwise be liberals are learning the truth that they are public enemy #1 and that their professors and the news media will do anything to destroy them.

The reader added news from Axios showing big gains for GOP Senate candidates in the last week.

Brett Kavanaugh is an October Surprise the GOP never imagined coming.