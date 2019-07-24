There are any number of reasonable ways she could have answered this question posed to her in 2018 on Al Jazeera, during her race for Congress. She chose to do it by blaming white men. But see, it’s Trump who is dividing us by race, and with racist statements:

Ilhan Omar contends that Americans "should be more fearful of white men." pic.twitter.com/ot7PBF96P1 — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) July 24, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The next time a reporter gets her on TV, they should ask her to defend the racism of this comment.

I wonder what the Democratic presidential candidates think of Omar’s racially bigoted remarks. I wonder if journalists will ask them. My guess is that the media are going to try to ignore it. But there it is: blatant racism, from one of the fresh new faces of the Democratic Party.