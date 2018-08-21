South Africa has launched itself towards self-Zimbabwification:
The South African government has begun the process of seizing land from white farmers.
Local newspaper City Press reports two game farms in the northern province of Limpopo are the first to be targeted for unilateral seizure after negotiations with the owners to purchase the properties stalled.
While the government says it intends to pay, owners Akkerland Boerdery wanted 200 million rand ($18.7 million) for the land — they’re being offered just 20 million rand ($1.87 million).
“Notice is hereby given that a terrain inspection will be held on the farms on April 5, 2018 at 10am in order to conduct an audit of the assets and a handover of the farm’s keys to the state,” a letter sent to the owners earlier this year said.
More:
If the seizures go ahead, it would be the first time the state refuses to pay market value for land. Since the end of apartheid in 1994, the ANC has followed a “willing seller, willing buyer” process to redistribute white-owned farms to blacks.
A 2017 government audit found white people owned 72 per cent of private farmland in South Africa. According to the 2011 census, there are about 4.6 million white people in South Africa, accounting for 8.9 per cent of the population.
African National Congress spokesman Zizi Kodwa would not reveal details of the farms targeted and attempted to play down investor fears, saying the proposed seizures were “tied to addressing the injustices of the past”.
In 1997, Zimbabwe was the fastest-growing economy in Africa, with a booming agriculture sector. Dictator Robert Mugabe then seized white-owned farms and redistributed them to cronies of his political party. Agriculture collapsed, as did the entire economy, and Zimbabweans went hungry.
It looks as if South Africa is going to go the same way. Despite the welcome post-apartheid rise of a black middle class there, race and economic radicalism appears to be the future.
Savage terrorist attacks on white South African farmers amount to ethnic cleansing:
In May this year, cattle farmer Jo-an Engelbrecht was expecting his parents over for lunch. When they didn’t show up, he walked down to their house a few hundred metres away.
He went inside to find blood all over the floor. “I found them lying there, tied together, next to each other,” Mr Engelbrecht told the ABC’s Foreign Correspondent.
“My dad was lying on his back, my mother was lying face down, hands tied behind her back. My dad had a big gaping hole the size of a golf ball in his throat. Their throats were slit, they were tortured. I found an iron cord around my mother’s neck. They tortured her.”
The murders of 78-year-old Fanie and 74-year-old Colleen Engelbrecht were just the latest in an escalating series of attacks on white farmers in South Africa that have generated worldwide controversy.
Earlier this year, [Australia’s] Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton sparked outrage for floating the idea of fast-tracked humanitarian visas, saying they faced “horrific circumstances” and needed help from a “civilised country”.
In Tuesday night’s special report, ABC journalist Jonathan Holmes questioned whether the murders are politically or racially motivated, as claimed by the Afrikaner minority, or are just a “fact of life in one of the world’s most violent societies”.
“My dad always said it’s not if, it’s when,” Mr Engelbrecht said.
“He knew it was coming. We all know it’s coming. It’s just a question of when. These farm attacks are partially motivated by money and partially by politics. Not only do they kill, but the way they kill. They torture you and hurt you. This is hate, this is political hate.”
More:
Earlier this year, South Africa’s parliament voted in favour of a motion, brought by the radical Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters and supported by the ruling African National Congress, to begin the process of seizing white-owned land without compensation.
EFF leader Julius Malema, who in 2016 told supporters he was “not calling for the slaughter of white people‚ at least for now”, has been accused of whipping up racial tensions. “We are taking the future into our own hands,” he told a rally attended by Foreign Correspondent. “Shoot to kill! Shoot to kill! Pow, pow!”
They’re going to drive all the white farmers out — the ones they haven’t killed first — and then these racist Marxists going to destroy their country.