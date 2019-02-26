In yesterday’s J.D. Vance thread, I mentioned that reader Sam M., who lives in western Pennsylvania, has written in this space, and privately to me, that the employers in his area who offer good manufacturing jobs cannot fill them. Sam adds:

Yes. It’s a weird thing around here. I graduated high school in 1991, and I consider my class “the last of the optimists.” The schools and the community and our parents were definitely telling us, get out of here, go to college, there will be nothing for you.” But some really smart kids still did it. They tended to stop a few years after that.

Well, the kids listened, and a lot of the highest performing students left and never came back. A lot of that was because they entered fields that offer few jobs in our area. Any kid with a head on his shoulders who DID take a job in a plant or enter a trade was told repeatedly that he was doing the wrong thing, or wasting his talents.

Well, now we are in trouble. Try to find an electrician around here. The ones who DID go to the trades can write their own ticket. They generally make more money than I do, with my Ivy League degree, whether they work on their own or bounce from plant to plant demanding higher rates.

Problem is, the plants all see the crisis looming. In the next 10-20 years, about half their skilled workforce is going to retire, and there is nobody behind those people. They all left. Right now, they figure that even if every single local high school graduate went to work in local factories, we would not be able to keep up with demand. Despite constant automation and improved efficiencies.

Most of the plants here are on mandatory overtime. They do not have enough workers to fill the jobs. Despite recent efforts to ramp up starting pay dramatically.

And yet… if you go downtown on a Wednesday afternoon, you will see quite a few 20-40 guys in pajama pants pushing umbrella strollers. These are not third shift guys helping out their wives. These are dudes who are not working. And not married.

You can attribute that to a lot of things. Not all of them are as charitable as they should be. But I can tell you that the working class guys I know have more animosity toward the pajama pant guys than they EVER had toward anybody based on race, sexual orientation or any of the other prejudices.

I think that IS different than when I was a kid. We always had town drunks. But the town drunks could always seem to find work. And even the lowest paying work (sawmills, generally) would be enough to support a family of four with a stay at home mom. And a large degree of dignity.

Now it isn’t. And as best I can tell, it’s harder to hold down a job as a meth addict than it is to hold down a job as a drunk, even a whiskey drunk.

PS: The guys who get in trouble with the law almost always start with DUIs. When I was a kid, you could basically drive drunk all you wanted. Not saying that was a good thing at all. But 40 years ago, the town drunk wasn’t getting tossed into jail three times a year for drunk driving. Now he is.

The dignity afforded to that guy on the bottom rung is less than it was. Partly due to systematic forces. And partly due to a culture that values work and dignity far less than it used to.

It’s both/and.