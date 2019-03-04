Wait a minute. Wait a minute. I thought we were told that there was no national emergency at the US-Mexico border. What do you call what the Washington Post is now reporting? Excerpts:

Groups like this arrived again and again in February, one of the coldest and busiest months along the southern border in years. U.S. authorities detained more than 70,000 migrants last month, according to preliminary figures, up from 58,000 in January. The majority were Central American parents with children who arrived, again, in unprecedented numbers. During a month when the border debate was dominated by the fight over President Trump’s push for a wall, unauthorized migration in fiscal 2019 is on pace to reach its highest level in a decade. Department of Homeland Security officials say they expect the influx to swell in March and April, months that historically see large increases in illegal crossings as U.S. seasonal labor demand rises.

More:

The number of migrants taken into custody last year jumped 39 percent from February to March, and a similar increase this month would push levels to 100,000 detentions or more. It was a surge in the border numbers in March 2018 that infuriated President Trump and launched his administration’s attempt to deter families by separating children from their parents. Trump stopped the separations six weeks later to quell public outrage. But the controversy the policy generated — and its widely publicized reversal — is now viewed by U.S. agents as the moment that opened the floodgates of family migration even wider, worsening the problem it was meant to fix. While arrests along the border fell in recent years to their lowest levels in half a century, they are now returning to levels not seen since the George W. Bush administration, driven by the record surge in the arrival of Central American families.

Read the whole thing. Note this quote:

“The numbers are staggering, and we’re incredibly worried that we will see another huge increase in March,” said a Homeland Security official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the unpublished figures.

I have been among those who believe that Trump’s declaration of a “national emergency” to build the wall was a bad idea. I still believe that, because the wall — if we are to have a wall –should be constructed through the democratic process. Note, though, that the Democrats are far more permissive on immigration than they were in the past. One reason: immigrants are future Democratic voters.

What happens when one political party is more or less for open borders because it strongly stands to benefit them? This is a more dangerous situation than I had realized, because ti amounts to one party turning a blind eye to a peaceful invasion that stands to change the political and cultural balance in this country to benefit their own side. These migrants are poor, desperate people. But if their poverty and desperation is all that it takes to give them the right to live in the United States, why do we have borders at all?