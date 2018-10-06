This is outrageous. Beyond outrageous:

Photos from a Mississippi high school band’s halftime performance are going viral, with thousands of people outraged over the content.

The performance by Forest Hill High School depicted students dressed as doctors and nurses holding other students dressed as SWAT team members at gunpoint with replica guns.

The halftime performance took place during a game at Brookhaven High School. Forest Hill High School is located in the heart of Jackson, and Brookhaven High School is about 1 hour south of that.

According to WLBT, just last week, two Brookhaven police officers were killed in the line of duty when they were responding to a call.

The officers were identified as 31-year-old Zach Moak and 35-year-old James White. Suspect Marquis Aaron, 25, is in police custody.