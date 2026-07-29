Iran War Day 152: Trump Vows to Give Iran ‘Beating’ after Iran Targets U.S. Positions in Jordan

A short pause in hostilities seems to be at an end, with Iran, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia all conducting strikes as the Iran War entered its 152nd day on Wednesday.

Iran’s IRGC launched missile attacks on U.S. positions in Jordan, framing the move as a response to “threats of the U.S. authorities and illegal interventions against [Iran’s] interests.” The Jordanian military said it shot down five Iranian missiles, and no casualties or damage have been reported.

In an interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to give Iran “a beating,” telling hosts “we’re going to beat the f*****g s**t out of them” in retaliation for what he called Iran’s "surprise attack” in Jordan.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. carried out airstrikes against Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces overnight, in response to attacks on Saudi oil facilities the U.S. and Saudi Arabia say originated from Iran-aligned Iraqi militants. AP, citing two Iraqi militia officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that six Iranian advisers were killed in the U.S.-Saudi strike.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that his country had rejected Oman's proposal for joint management of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters also reported that Yemen’s Houthis are considering tolling maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

Kpler shipping tracker showed an uptick in commercial shipping through both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb (the strait that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden), with 12 and 41 confirmed crossings respectively yesterday.

The price of Brent Crude oil was $90 per barrel on Wednesday morning. AAA reported the national average price of regular gas at $4.09 per gallon.