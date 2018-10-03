Reader Annie comments:

My father-in-law went to one of the top Ivy schools back in the 70s. He was a poor kid from rural Appalachia. Back then there were quite a few of those guys, and they bonded together against the elitism of the prep kids (who didn’t know how to do actually do or make anything, according to my FIL). When they got out, they headed back to their home city and have great records of public service and dedication. No big flashy careers; just the quiet pillars who do the small but life-saving tasks of getting one new public park opened, overturning one rotten law, etc.

Last year my FIL quit his volunteer service for the Ivy. For 10 years he’d driven around his state, interviewing kids. It got to be too sickening. The rich kids have few genuine interests, and the opportunities given to them by their parents have padded their resume to the point of absurdity. Every few interviews he meets a kid in some rusted coal town, working double shifts at the Dairy Queen and hitting the books all night. They don’t have a chance. After averaging several dozen of these a year, eating up his weekends, seeing that all the recent graduates have no interest in “giving back” by going out to do interviews themselves because they can’t conceive of actually giving back (alum activities are about happy hour or writing checks, not going out to the sticks to see if some hick as a chance), and realizing there was no way a kid like him would ever have gotten in there today, he quit.

The doors may seem more “open” than ever, but they’ve actually swung shut. The schools aren’t about education. They’re about branding and credentialing. We’re still falling for the old rhetoric about ideas and learning in the 21st century, but who is less interested in ideas than our Beltway Mandarins? It’s especially rich, though, because I spent a lot of time at my FIL’s Ivy, and have floated on the fringe of the Beltway Mandarins circle for too many years. They’re all a mess. The reporters, the pundits, the lawyers, the wanna-be’s; the projection they’re engaged in with Kavanaugh is really rich, and that probably accounts for much of the viciousness. They’ve got to make the most of the difference between him and themselves: they’re enlightened. They don’t need to check out how those programs they advocate for work in real life; they don’t need to move zip codes to show solidarity with the children of poor people; they’ve got the right ideas and the right trademark on the diploma. That’s all that matters.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: social conservatives’ best bet is fighting credentialing. Don’t allow higher education to be the gatekeeper to culture or prosperity. Don’t fall for the brand.

I know Annie personally. She’s legit — she really did spend time living among these people in Washington. She tells some eye-opening stories about the lives of the DC professional class.

David French has good piece about Brett Kavanaugh’s real sin: class treason. Excerpts:

The social battles of the elite college represent the squabbling of men and women at the tip of the privilege spear in the most powerful nation in the history of the planet.

But as real as these petty resentments were and are, they pale in comparison to the most important thing. They miss the real roots of Ivy rage. Brett Kavanaugh’s true sin isn’t his connections, his popularity, or his prep school. His true sin is that he’s a conservative. And now he’s a particular kind of conservative — a conservative who matters, a conservative who will have the power (and might actually have the convictions) to threaten one or more of the most sacred elements of progressive jurisprudence. He can potentially affect the law and the culture in a profound way.

So what we’re watching is the systematic revocation of his elite privilege. We’re watching the Ivy Borg — and its associated media infrastructure — turn on a man who was never truly part of the collective. The real resentments Ross outlines in his piece act as penalty enhancers, but the true crime remains. The rage would exist even if Kavanaugh had been born in a double-wide and was the first of his family to attend college.

French says that if you’re a conservative, that elite may tolerate you for a while — Kavanaugh taught law classes at Yale — but if you start to threaten them, you’re out:

Really, you risk worse than expulsion. You risk destruction. Your classmates are far more connected and far more powerful than the average collection of roommates and drinking buddies. They can move even the most thinly sourced allegations from an email listserv to the front pages of the newspapers with astonishing speed. They don’t have to try to track down elite reporters. They’re friends with them. They’re a friend of a friend away from the highest offices in the land.

Yes, you can sometimes coast for years on the privileges, relationships, and opportunities you’ve gained through your connections or your education. Heck, you can get hired by Elena Kagan to teach at Harvard Law School, but there is always a line, and that line is not defined by your character.

If you’re a progressive and want to understand the power of Brett Kavanaugh’s opening statement in his testimony last week, think of it as the moment that Kavanaugh got “woke.” He saw and condemned the malice behind the process and the malice behind at least some of the allegations against him. There is immense value in confronting that malice — even more as a husband and father fighting for his good name and his family’s well-being than as a judge fighting to become a justice.

I think that last paragraph is exactly right. Many of those people who say Kavanaugh shouldn’t have shown his anger are people who have never known what it was like to be a conservative inside a liberal-dominated institution or profession, and to know that you are always on probation. That there are people who hate you and don’t want you there, and who are on the lookout for evidence that justify their spite. If you’ve been in that position, you have to be careful not to give them anything that they can use against you, but also work hard to keep a chip from forming on your shoulder. It’s a hard thing to accomplish, because you can never quite be sure where you stand with people. Don’t trust anybody, and you turn into a resentful paranoiac. Trust too freely, and you won’t see the knife coming.

This morning a tradesman came by my house to do some repair work. Before he left, we talked a little bit about politics. Kavanaugh came up. He knew the names of senators on the Judiciary Committee, because he’s been following the controversy — and he’s angry about what’s been done to Kavanaugh. This man lives in a small town, and works hard, in hot, miserable conditions, and has no political or cultural power. But he believes — rather, he knows — that to the liberal elites who are trying to destroy Kavanaugh, he is nothing but the bearer of unearned privilege, and a menace to society, because he is white, and because he is male. Trump speaks for him, he said.

I told him I’m not a fan of Trump, but the Kavanaugh thing has shaken me up. It has shown me the lengths to which the liberal establishments — political, academic, legal, media — will go to destroy a man perceived as a threat to them. If Kavanaugh really did assault Ford, then we should confront that fact, and it should factor into the Senate’s decision on him. I do not believe, though, that the evidence is sufficient to conclude that Kavanaugh is guilty. And yet, the Democrats, and the media (but I repeat myself), are throwing all kinds of garbage at him. Have you seen any reporting, outside of the conservative media, about the sworn statement Christine Blasey Ford’s former boyfriend gave, about how he observed her teaching someone how to fool a polygraph test, and how in their years-long relationship (they lived together), she never once mentioned her supposed trauma from sexual assault, or mentioned Brett Kavanaugh? Of course you haven’t.

Plus, the far left are physically harassing Republican members of Congress — this, a year after one leftist opened fire on a group of House members, severely injuring Rep. Steve Scalise. We are at the point now in which unless the FBI turns up something clearly damning about Kavanaugh, I believe he should be confirmed because we cannot have a country in which someone can bring up unsubstantiated allegations against a nominee at the last minute, and amid a flurry of activism, slander, and intimidation, succeed in destroying his nomination.

NPR reports today that the Kavanaugh nomination battle has caused the Democratic edge in polling evaporate. Excerpt:

With Democrats already up fired up for this election, the Kavanaugh confirmation fight has apparently had the effect of rousing a dormant GOP base.

“The result of hearings, at least in the short run, is the Republican base was awakened,” noted Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the poll.

That’s true of me, a conservative who is a registered independent. You all know how I feel about Trump, and how little I care for the GOP. But the liberal establishment’s treatment of Kavanaugh has clarified some important things — first among them, what the Democrats would do in the Senate if they regained power. The Kavanaugh hearings made me fear Congressional Democrats and the media more than I loathe Trump and the Congressional Republicans. I sure as hell didn’t expect to be in this position.

Finally, Emma Green reports on Republican women who are standing with Kavanaugh. Excerpts:

Contrary to what some liberal pundits have claimed, however, the women I spoke with did not downplay the seriousness of sexual assault. “I never would want to disparage, in any way, Dr. Ford. Every woman deserves the opportunity to tell their story, to receive healing from what’s happened,” Smith says. She herself was sexually assaulted, she says, and her daughters passionately support Ford. Ultimately, though, she doesn’t believe the allegations are backed by evidence, and “I also am the mother of sons,” she says.

Laurie Lee, a Navy veteran who runs a political-consulting firm in Arkansas, has spent months working with the Susan B. Anthony List on its field operations in states with contested U.S. Senate elections, including Florida and Missouri. “Any kind of sexual abuse is intolerable,” she says. “I’ve been in male-dominated universes my entire adult life, and so I know that this happens.”

What she’s been hearing over the last couple of weeks, though, is that Democrats have “overplayed” these accusations. “It’s a disservice to women that have had horrific stories,” she says. She was open to believing Ford: “It doesn’t matter to me if it’s Bill Clinton or Brett Kavanaugh. We want to make sure that sexual predators are dealt with.” But like other women I interviewed, Lee believes the professor’s account is faulty, and that Democrats are using her for their own political ends. “This whole process, to me, comes across as something that has been crassly weaponized for political purposes,” says Kathleen Hunt, a political donor in Florida who spent 20 years in the CIA.

More:

The women I interviewed, however, resented the notion that people’s accusations should be believed on the basis of their identity alone. “That makes me furious, because I think that’s taking advantage for the worst purposes of something that is real in our culture,” Hunt says. “Women are not a monolithic bloc. Most of us … [are] not going to take to the streets with pitchforks and torches… That said, there’s a large, large percentage of us who feel very, very strongly about the way this process has played out.”

Anecdotally, I’ve been hearing the same thing from white conservative women I talk to. Not one of them thinks sexual assault or harassment is no big thing. Every one of them, though, thinks Kavanaugh has been shafted here, and they worry about their own sons being falsely accused — and found guilty by institutions of elite culture (corporations, media, Title IX tribunals on campus, etc.) simply because they are white men. Like the repairman who came to my house today, they know what it means when Ivy League graduates go on TV and denounce “privilege.”

Posted in , , , , , , , , , . Tagged , , , , .

MORE FROM THIS AUTHOR

Hide 4 comments

4 Responses to Kavanaugh And American Elites

  1. JonF says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Re: David French has good piece about Brett Kavanaugh’s real sin: class treason.

    Sigh. The piece starts out really good, but then it veers right back in the cesspit of tribalism. You start by pointing up some ugly facts about the elite, which are worth considering. But suddenly we’re told the conservative elite are not guilty of those sins. Oh, bulls—! They’re every bit as bad, chips of the same block. And as far as Kavanaugh being a class traitor, that’s so absurd it makes Donald Trump’s most inane babbling seem like the wisdom of the ages. Does anyone think Brett Kavanaugh will challenge the interests of the 1%? Come on, I’d sooner expect you, Rod, to become an advocate for gay-married Lesbian priestesses in the Orthodox Church!
    Please accept this from someone who has followed you since the old Beliefnet days and who has enjoyed your company in person and remains grateful for assistance rendered in the past: The tribalism you have embraced in this matter threatens to ruin your thinking.
    You could do worse than read Daniel Larison’s take on this business, or take Matt in VA’s words on it to heart.

    [NFR: What makes you think that I believe Kavanaugh is a Man of the People? I don’t have that expectation. I don’t expect any of the justices to be that kind of person. What I deeply object to about the Kavanaugh thing is the unjust PROCESS. — RD]

  2. Joe the Plutocrat says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    really? liberal elites, as opposed to elites. I’m gonna print t-shirts with “elite lives matter”. seriously. I don’t care what Kavanagh did in HS or at Yale, beyond the fact he’s such a coward and liar he refuses to “own” it. this is a man who was apoplectic because of Bill Clinton’s ‘vulagar’ behavior, and he stands with/behind a man with Donald Trump’s resume. here’s the thing. I won’t mention the whole “self-made billionaire” myth that’s been an ‘open secret’ to anyone who lived in the NY/NJ area in the 80’s and 90’s. you ever watch the Sopranos? great scene where Phil Latardo (as he initiates a war between NY and NJ) states, “either THIS THING (cosa nostra) means somethin or it does not”. either honesty, integrity, ethics, accountability MATTER, or they do not. and sure, I ‘get’ the electoral college, and Hillary was a horrible candidate; so we can take a pass on elected officials, but a lifetime appointment to the SCOTUS should not be a patronage job. as I have said, give Kavanaugh a job in the West Wing, where he can file lawsuits against the Clintons, and commiserate with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, and the ghost of Steve Bannon (Miller). seriously Rod, better you just say nothing than attempt to defend the indefensible.

  3. Old West says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    The Kavanaugh hearings have radicalized Mrs. Old West. You’d have to know her to realize what a huge deal that is. Unlike me, who decided to vote for Trump at literally the last second as my pen approached the ballot, she just couldn’t vote for Trump and wrote in somebody else’s name.

    Not next time. I wouldn’t be surprised to see her going door to door for Trump.

    This whole show trial has been about banning conservatives from anything remotely resembling public life and polite society. Kavanaugh is an establishment, Never-Trumper political wet dream. He spent his entire life in the right schools and right social circles. If this won’t get never-Trump Republicans woke, nothing will.

    [NFR: Yes. — RD]

  4. G says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    I’ll make a very broad statement, and I’ll keep it to the point.

    Nearly everyone here, the Trump voters, the Never-Trumpers, the NeoCons, the Crunchy Cons, the Libertarians, and our friends the Liberals and Socialists who like to add their opinion… nearly every one of them buys into the idea that there is some out of control Privilege/Discrimination going on in this country. The difference is in who we believe these groups to be.

    What is Privilege? It means you get special access to opportunities what other people don’t. Your odds of success in life are higher than someone working just as hard as you, playing by the same rules as you, by virtue of your connections, your network. It means you don’t have someone assuming the worst about you, and then taking subtle measures that actually have far-reaching impacts, such as passing you over for a job interview, a scholarship, or a promotion. It means when you screw up, others step in to cover for you, to patch things up so that the normal repercussions for your actions don’t fall as hard upon you as they would for someone else. By the final mechanism, your potential competitors for scarce jobs, promotions, admissions, scholarships, internships, etc. are slowly and gradually eliminated.

    The disadvantaged can still get ahead, but they have to be extra hard-working, extra-determined, and extra-virtuous. They can’t afford any mistakes if they want to match the outcomes of the well-connected. Oftentimes, we offer counter-points when a group is said to be disadvantaged (well so-and-so is from that group, and they got far ahead in life, how do you explain that?) — but they key is that they made it because they are extraordinary is some way, extraordinary to have persevered when the cards are stacked against them.

    This column is about how the 1% and the Ivy Leaguers benefit from this arrangement to the detriment of everyone else. This I can agree with. I think that I also am reading into this article a bold claim that in 21st Century America, it is women and various minorities who now benefit from the privilege of their identity, to the detriment of white, straight men. I’m not sure if that second point assesses your view accurately or not, but I would disagree with that premise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

NATO Welcomes Another Military Midget

Senators, Gladiators, and the Bloody Committee Ring

Donald Trump Must Go to North Korea Now

Ending the American Bail Racket Forever

The Senate, Not the FBI, Should Investigate Kavanaugh

Donald Trump: Crazy Like LBJ

Culturally Radical, Profoundly Destructive

Kavanaugh’s Media Slaughter Inspires the Right to Slug Back

MacArthur’s Last Stand Against a Winless War

Manafort Was Hardly the Only Swamp Creature