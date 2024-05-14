fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

China’s Economic Malaise

State of the Union: The CCP’s economic ineptitude is a growing problem for China and America.
TOPSHOT-CHINA-US-DIPLOMACY
Anastasia Kaliabakos
May 14, 2024 9:00 AM

According to a recent op-ed in the New York Times, China’s economy is not doing so well; in fact, it might be hitting a “dead end.”

Anne Stevenson-Yang, a writer who focuses on China’s macro-economy, argues that the CCP’s over-investment into industries like infrastructure, the energy sector, and real estate has left the economy unstable and citizens in monetary binds. 

Advertisement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have also recently warned that cheap Chinese exports flooding the global marketplace are making it tremendously difficult for American businesses and workers to compete. 

Stevenson-Yang argues that “the ‘reform and opening’ era, which has transformed China and captivated the world since it began in the late 1970s, has ended with a whimper.”

Not only is this leading to issues for Americans struggling to cope with inflation and rising costs of living, per Stevenson-Yang, but China’s economic bind is leading to “malaise” and intense dissatisfaction among Chinese citizens as well.

Gish Yen, a teacher working in Beijing, wrote a New York Times op-ed in April illuminating how things have drastically changed in China over the last few decades due to the failures of the CCP to properly regulate the economy. 

She writes, 

Advertisement

In this famously cosmopolitan city, there are weirdly few foreigners compared with before, many having left because of the stifling policies during the pandemic or because international companies have pulled out employees, or other reasons. Clothing shops are empty and many other stores have closed. The Nanjing West Road shopping district, previously a sea of humans, is strangely underpopulated.

Chinese emigration to Western countries is on the up and up due to such overwhelming economic stagnation. Over the past two years, China has seen a 62 percent increase in emigrants: over 300,000 per year versus a previous average of about 190,000. 

Many of these people are trying to enter the United States; Border Patrol reportedly encounters hundreds of illegal Chinese immigrants every day. 

The former president Donald Trump has warned of the consequences of allowing such immigration to go unchecked. Will his vision of an America First foreign policy be allowed to prevail in November, or will the empty statements of U.S. officials like Blinken and Yellen continue to be all talk and no action?

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Putin’s New Defense Minister Could Be His Successor

Helen Andrews May 14, 2024
The pick indicates Putin is happier with the Russian economy than with the way the war has been going under Shoigu.

Is Spain’s Prime Minister the Global Left’s Great Survivor?

Edgar Beltrán May 14, 2024
Pedro Sánchez has emerged from repeated crises stronger than ever.

What’s the Matter With Germany?

Gregor Baszak May 12, 2024
Are we experiencing the last days of Germany’s rule by the transatlanticist center, the last gasp before an inevitable swing to the populist…
Advertisement
Advertisement