I’m so used to progressives winning battles in the Mainline churches that this came as a great shock:

In a final vote, delegates at United Methodism’s governing General Conference rejected the One Church Plan heavily pushed by most USA bishops to overturn the church’s definition of marriage as husband and wife. It would have compelled local churches to choose their own marriage definition, localizing to tens of thousands of congregations an issue always reserved by General Conference. The final defeat of the One Church Plan, in the form of a minority report, was 55% to 45%. Yesterday the plan was defeated in legislative committee. Delegates are convened in St Louis for this specially called General Conference to adjudicate the church’s teaching on marriage and sexual ethics. Unlike most other historically liberal USA Mainline Protestant denominations, United Methodism teaches sex is exclusively for husband and wife.

This says it all:

Historic: United Methodist General Conference ok’s Traditional Plan reaffirming church teaching on marriage & strengthening accountability. Transitioning from liberal Mainline to global orthodox, our great church has future. #UMCGC2019 pic.twitter.com/tY36TUMn7m — Mark Tooley (@markdtooley) February 26, 2019

The Evangelicals in the American church got a massive boost from the growing African Methodist church, which comprises 42 percent of United Methodism worldwide. Dr. Jerry Kulah, an academic theologian from Nigeria, gave this speech over the weekend at the conference. Excerpts:

Friends, please hear me, we Africans are not afraid of our sisters and brothers who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgendered, questioning, or queer. We love them and we hope the best for them. But we know of no compelling arguments for forsaking our church’s understanding of Scripture and the teachings of the church universal. And then please hear me when I say as graciously as I can: we Africans are not children in need of western enlightenment when it comes to the church’s sexual ethics. We do not need to hear a progressive U.S. bishop lecture us about our need to “grow up.” Let me assure you, we Africans, whether we have liked it or not, have had to engage in this debate for many years now. We stand with the global church, not a culturally liberal, church elite, in the U.S.

More, on the question of African Methodist churches losing US financial backing:

Unfortunately, some United Methodists in the U.S. have the very faulty assumption that all Africans are concerned about is U.S. financial support. Well, I am sure, being sinners like all of you, some Africans are fixated on money. But with all due respect, a fixation on money seems more of an American problem than an African one. We get by on far less than most Americans do; we know how to do it. I’m not so sure you do. So if anyone is so naïve or condescending as to think we would sell our birth right in Jesus Christ for American dollars, then they simply do not know us. We are seriously joyful in following Jesus Christ and God’s holy word to us in the Bible. And in truth, we think many people in the U.S. and in parts of Europe could learn a great deal from us. The UM churches, pastors and lay people who partner with us acknowledge as much. Please understand me when I say the vast majority of African United Methodists will never, ever trade Jesus and the truth of the Bible for money.

So, what now for liberal Methodists? Will they break away and form their own church? If so, what will the terms of divorce be?

I really cannot get over the fact that at last, the traditionalist side has won something big! Congratulations, Methodists.