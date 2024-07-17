fbpx
Don Jr. Highlights Father’s, America’s, Bravery in RNC Speech

State of the Union: The son of the former president connected Trump’s resilience to the American people more broadly.
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 17, 2024 11:00 PM

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, lambasted the Biden presidency and exalted Donald Trump’s resilience in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt.  

The younger Trump also paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, the Trump supporter who was shot and killed at the fatal rally. “We did lose an American hero that day, we wish that he were with us tonight,” he said. “But his memory will live on forever in the hearts of his family, his community, and the nation that he loved.”

“You can’t truly know how you’d respond in a moment of danger until you’re actually confronted with it. So what was my father’s instinct when his life was on the line?” asked Trump. “Not to cower, not to surrender, but to show for all the world to see that the next American president has the heart of a lion. That the next American president has the courage to put the American people first once again.”

He concluded with a stark comparison: “It’s a choice between America last and America first.”

Trump also invited his daughter, Kai, to give a brief speech about her grandfather. “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is,” she said. “He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again.”

