DeSantis Picks Ashley Moody for Florida Senate Seat

Governor Ron DeSantis has selected Florida attorney general Ashley Moody to fill the vacancy in the Florida senate delegation that will be left by Marco Rubio if he is confirmed by the Senate to serve as the secretary of state for the incoming Trump Administration.

Moody has been a strong ally of both President-elect Trump and DeSantis during her time in politics. Under her direction, the state of Florida joined Texas and a number of other states in suing Pennsylvania over irregularities in the administration of the 2020 election. Moody has also challenged President Biden's immigration policies in court and is a vocal supporter of Trump’s plan for stricter border control.

“The last four years, we have seen the Biden administration ignore the rule of law, destroy any semblance of order at our Southwest border, allow millions of unvetted illegal immigrants into the country and put the safety of Americans at risk," Moody said in early January.

Moody will serve out the remainder of Rubio’s term, which ends in 2028.