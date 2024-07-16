DeSantis: ‘Joe Biden Has Failed This Nation’

In a Tuesday Republican National Convention speech, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis boosted the former President Donald Trump as the standard-bearer of the central commitments of his own failed run for the nomination.

“Life was more affordable when Donald Trump was president, our border was safer under the Trump administration, and our country was respected when Donald Trump was our Commander-in-Chief,” DeSantis said. He also discussed America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, questioned President Joe Biden’s ability to govern, and excoriated unelected “woke” government bureaucracies.

“Now, Donald Trump stands in their [the Left’s] way, and he stands up for America,” DeSantis said. “Donald Trump has been demonized, he’s been sued, he’s been prosecuted, and he nearly lost his life. We cannot let him down, and we cannot let America down.”