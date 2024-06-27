fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Democrats Panic After Devastating Biden Performance

State of the Union: Democrat morale seems to be in free fall.
Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jun 27, 2024 11:06 PM

Following Thursday’s presidential debate, Democratic pundits are questioning whether President Joe Biden will be able to continue on in his campaign for another term. 

On air, CNN anchor John King said Democrat leaders are reportedly “having conversations” about asking President Biden to “step aside” from the race.”

He said, “They’re having conversations about the president’s performance which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people in the party down the ticket. There’ve been conversations about what to do about it.”

Replacing Biden in the race would require the president to willingly relinquish his delegates.

More like this

Biden Challenges Trump’s Tariff Plan

Anastasia Kaliabakos Today, 10:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Biden and Trump faced off on taxes and tariffs.

Here’s How Trump Handled the January 6 Debate Question

Mason Letteau Stallings Today, 9:59 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The former president turned a question about J6 on its head.

Trump Says He Will Settle Ukraine War

Anastasia Kaliabakos Today, 9:45 PM Eastern
State of the Union: He suggests settlement could come even before he takes office.
Advertisement
Advertisement