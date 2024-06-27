Democrats Panic After Devastating Biden Performance

Following Thursday’s presidential debate, Democratic pundits are questioning whether President Joe Biden will be able to continue on in his campaign for another term.

On air, CNN anchor John King said Democrat leaders are reportedly “having conversations” about asking President Biden to “step aside” from the race.”

He said, “They’re having conversations about the president’s performance which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people in the party down the ticket. There’ve been conversations about what to do about it.”

CNN's John King says Democrat leaders are "having conversations" about asking President Biden to "step aside." "They feel this debate was terrible… It started minutes in with the first couple of answers. It went from 'Oh my God' to 'What are we going to do about this?'" pic.twitter.com/2XXONguOyL — The American Conservative (@amconmag) June 28, 2024

Replacing Biden in the race would require the president to willingly relinquish his delegates.