Politics
Democrats Panic After Devastating Biden Performance
State of the Union: Democrat morale seems to be in free fall.
Following Thursday’s presidential debate, Democratic pundits are questioning whether President Joe Biden will be able to continue on in his campaign for another term.
On air, CNN anchor John King said Democrat leaders are reportedly “having conversations” about asking President Biden to “step aside” from the race.”
Subscribe Today
Get daily emails in your inbox
He said, “They’re having conversations about the president’s performance which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people in the party down the ticket. There’ve been conversations about what to do about it.”
Replacing Biden in the race would require the president to willingly relinquish his delegates.