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Democrat Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers for Senate

State of the Union: The congresswoman had lost the Michigan Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed.
US-POLITICS-SENATE
Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Day
Nov 1, 2026 1:55 PM
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Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan, who narrowly lost to Abdul El-Sayed in the state’s Democratic Senate primary, endorsed his Republican opponent Mike Rogers on Sunday.

“Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul, said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign, and that I should stay away, and he’s right,” said Stevens in a video posted to X. “And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

The endorsement came after Stevens appeared alongside Rogers at a church service in Detroit.

After a tough primary fight, Stevens had eventually backed El-Sayed but last week said she would not campaign for him unless he denounced a controversial ad that blamed U.S. aid to Israel for the rising cost of living. Several Jewish organizations have said the ad, which was made by an outside group, is antisemitic.

Stevens, in her video endorsing Rogers, expressed disapproval of the left-wing internet personality Hasan Piker, a critic of Israel who supports El-Sayed.

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