Charlie Kirk’s Suspected Assassin in Custody

State of the Union: President Trump says someone close to the alleged shooter alerted authorities.
Republican National Convention: Day One
Jeff Swenson/Getty Images
Spencer Neale
Sep 12, 2025 9:03 AM
President Donald Trump announced on Friday morning that a suspect is in custody less than two days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. 

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump told hosts during an appearance on Fox & Friends

Trump said that “somebody that was very close” to the suspect had turned the person in to authorities. 

"I'm always subject to be corrected, but I'm just giving you based on what I'm hearing," Mr. Trump said without providing any further details on the suspect’s name, age, or motivations. 

The body of Kirk, 31, was transported on Air Force Two to Phoenix on Thursday. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance joined Kirk’s wife Erika on the flight. 

