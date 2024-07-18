fbpx
Carlson Praises Trump’s Commitment to Duty

State of the Union: The commentator expressed how Donald Trump has the marks of a true leader.
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jul 18, 2024 9:35 PM

On the final day of the Republican National Convention, political commentator Tucker Carlson commended the former President Donald Trump’s handling of the attempt on his life Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Everything changed after that moment… When he stood up with his bloody face and put his hand up, that was a transformation,” he said. “This was no longer a political party’s nominee, or a past president or a future president. He was the leader of a nation.”

He discussed a phone call he had with Trump that night. He recalled that the former president remarked how proud he was that the crowd did not panic at the rally. “His courage gave them heart,” Carlson said.

Carlson also noted that Trump declined to “inflame the nation” after the attempt. “He did his best to bring the country together,” he said.

“A leader’s duty is to his people, to his country, and to no other,” he added.

