California, Trans, & Civil War

See that photo above? That's a little boy whose parents are whoring him to the adoring liberal public as "the youngest transgender fashion model." Weimar America, for sure.

The LGBT fanatics in the California legislature have gone too far:

On Aug. 31, the California State Senate passed a bill that, if signed into law, will give California courts “temporary emergency jurisdiction” over any child who travels to the state seeking gender transition surgeries and cross-sex hormones, regardless of which state they legally reside in. The bill, known as SB 107, was put forward by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and was passed in a 30-9 vote, with “overwhelming Democratic support.” In fact, SB 107 is co-sponsored by Equality California, Planned Parenthood and Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. “SB 107 ensures that California is a refuge state for trans kids,” Wiener said in a press release. The bill is now on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk awaiting a decision. “SB 107 is one of the gravest threats to parental rights in recent years,” said Jonathan Keller, president of California Family Council. “If Governor Newsom foolishly signs this measure, California should brace for lawsuits. Other states’ Attorneys General will not sit idly by as California steals children from parents who don’t want them sterilized with these trans-treatments.” A legal analysis by Alliance Defending Freedom, a law firm specializing in religious freedom protections, expressed additional concerns over SB 107’s custody law issues: “SB 107 violates parental rights protected by the U.S. Constitution by giving California courts the ability to strip parents who reside in another state of their parental rights if their child travels to California to obtain gender transition procedures—including harmful puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries,” the analysis document stated. “It also denies parents the right to have access to their child’s medical information.”

This thing cannot possibly pass constitutional muster, but think about the agony families would have to go through to fight it through the federal courts. Understand what is being done here: if your minor child claims to be trans, and you decline to approve hormones and/or surgery, all they have to go is get to the State of California, and the state will seize them.

This is happening, in America. The governor might not sign this totalitarian legislation, but the fact that it passed the legislature overwhelmingly is a sign of the times.

There's a lot of loose and silly talk about "civil war" nowadays, but states that tried to seize children from parents and sexually mutilate them -- that would be worth going to war over. Could there be a more grotesque tyranny than that?

I'm finding in my travels that many, many pastors and parents still don't grasp how far this evil has gone in our country. I get it: the media never report on trans children stuff, unless it's a puff piece about how glorious it is. Please, readers, wake up, inform yourselves. Read Chris Rufo, read 4th Wave Now, and others. This is all happening right under our noses, thanks to the Democratic Party and its allies throughout the media. I hope that parents and churches are setting up underground railroads to help parents protect their children from sex-mutilating governments. We are going to need them.

I said at NatCon3 that America has become Babylon. Can you doubt it? Somebody at the conference said to me, "It's like life has become a C.S. Lewis novel." Yes. We can't afford to be paralyzed into inaction. Get politically active for one thing -- light a fire under the butts of Republican legislators. Light a fire under the butts of your pastors. I'm so tired of the Winsomes, acting as if we just be nice and keep smiling, this evil will pass us by. It won't. Now is the time to fight, and to build resilience. What would Bonhoeffer do? What would Sophie Scholl do? What would Franz Jägerstätter do? What would Solzhenitsyn do?

We don't face Nazism, or Communism. But we face a unique and persistent evil that has gained control of elite institutions. This is "soft" totalitarianism -- soft, for now. You should know that Communist regimes openly asserted that they had the right to stand between a child and his parents, to raise the children in an ideologically correct way. As evil as Bolshevism was, the Soviet government never seized children for the sake of sexually mutilating them. That's our own special American innovation.

I wrote this yesterday (but couldn't post it till just now) at a gate at the Miami airport, where a big drama just happened. A mom was late to catch a flight to New York, and dragged her three year old daughter down the concourse, leaving the child flat on her face and sobbing while she, the mom, ran to the gate to ask them to hold the plane. A crowd of angry people ran to pick up and comfort the crying and frightened child while the mother stood at the counter, indifferent. She wasn't indifferent when the cops came, and took statements from the pissed-off crowd. Eventually they let the mom and the little girl board the plane after lengthy questioning. Everybody at the gate who stood up to defend that baby girl did the right thing. There's big energy for this kind of thing in the country, I think, around the trans exploitation -- but it has to be catalyzed and organized.

Who's going to do this? And when? We have here the biggest and richest state in America on the verge (if the governor signs the law) of empowering itself to take away our children for sexual mutilation. Why are people not screaming bloody murder about this? Are we Americans really that demoralized? If the Russians or the Chinese were about to assert the right to do this, we would be talking about war.