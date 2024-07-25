California Cleans House on Homelessness

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday calling for state officials to begin removing homeless encampments.

“There are simply no more excuses,” Newsom declared in the order. “This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them—and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same.”

Newsom cited a June Supreme Court decision that banned sleeping outside in public spaces. The ruling also overturned restrictions on local governments to regulate encampments.

“With the threat of these types of injunctions removed, there is no longer any barrier to local governments utilizing the substantial resources,” he wrote.

Nearly 200,000 people experienced homelessness in California during the year of 2023. The state is home to nearly one-third of the nation’s homeless population and, although Newsom spent $24 billion to address the situation, critics suggest all the money spent rendered few lasting results.

Whether local governments will act on Newsom’s order remains to be seen, but the governor is likely to threaten funding for any counties and cities who fail to administer his missives.