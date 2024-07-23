fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Breaking: Secret Service Director Cheatle Resigns

State of the Union: Following the assassination attempt, she was facing calls for impeachment.
House Oversight Committee Questions USSS Director On Attempted Trump Assassination
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 23, 2024 11:10 AM

In the aftermath of a hearing with the House Oversight Committee concerning the July 13 assassination attempt on the former President Trump that saw lawmakers of both parties demand her ouster, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday announced her resignation.

Advertisement

Cheatle had earlier declined to resign, but after admitting she lacked knowledge of the timeline of the events of July 13 at yesterday’s hearing and failing to answer multiple factual questions about the shooting, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced that she would force a vote on impeaching Cheatle.

More like this

GOP Scrambles to Face New Presidential Opponent

Bradley Devlin July 23, 2024
The Democrats aren’t the only ones caught flat-footed by Biden dropping from the race.

The Great Immigration Experiment

Theo Wold July 23, 2024
The mass intake of foreigners has decisively failed. Can we decolonize America?

Secret Service Director Testifies Before House Oversight Committee

Mason Letteau Stallings July 22, 2024 - 5:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Cheatle Described July 13 as an “operational failure” of the Secret Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement