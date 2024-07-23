Breaking: Secret Service Director Cheatle Resigns

In the aftermath of a hearing with the House Oversight Committee concerning the July 13 assassination attempt on the former President Trump that saw lawmakers of both parties demand her ouster, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday announced her resignation.

Cheatle had earlier declined to resign, but after admitting she lacked knowledge of the timeline of the events of July 13 at yesterday’s hearing and failing to answer multiple factual questions about the shooting, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced that she would force a vote on impeaching Cheatle.