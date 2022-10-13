Board Of Education, Board Of Groomers

Not everybody is willing to sit back and let the pervs who run our institutions queer America. of Rooted Wings got all up in the business of the Encinitas County School Board. Watch and listen, y'all; this is how it's done:

We’re done mincing words. While we have a culture that has a huge problem with child porn and with sex trafficking, Encinitas Union School District in CA, made the decision to feature an event to sexualize young children. We will call it exactly what it is🔥 pic.twitter.com/s4fKgC0NIR — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) October 12, 2022

It's a great short speech. The Twitter commenter Wokal Distance walks you through why it's so effective, line by line. His thread starts here; there are fourteen entries in the thread, I think:

So, she begins with two powerful moves: 1. by starting with a question she forces everyone to really think about what "family friendly" actually means 2. She points out that just because something has the title family friendly, does not mean it is really safe for children. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) October 13, 2022

Let a thousand moms light fires under the backsides of local school officials! Here's what she's protesting:

As the protest mom points out, Align Surgical Associates profit from trans surgeries. The local school board is in bed with doctors who profit off of surgically mutilating kids. Another sponsor is a gay bar.

"You all played the activist pimp for an align surgical centre and for a 21+ gay bar. It makes you groomers and activists pimps. And we wont have those sitting on a school board who oversees the education of our children."

I'm telling you once again: we cannot trust our institutions. They have been captured by the woke.

Here's a different parent laying into a different school board. She reads from a book available to middle-schoolers in at least two schools in her district. It promotes gay sex, and explains to boys how to do it; THE CLIP'S AUDIO IS NOT SAFE TO PLAY AT WORK:

GRAPHIC: A mom reads from the book ‘This Book Is Gay’ which was on the recommended reading list for middle schoolers at @CharMeckSchools. The book teaches kids about gay sex and encourages the use of sex apps. pic.twitter.com/cWzSN5Ggyn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 13, 2022

Here's a shot of part of this book (titled "This Book Is Gay"):

The school board really are a pack of groomers.

Yesterday I was talking with a friend, telling her what the Lutheran pastor who is a law-enforcement chaplain was saying to me about how so few people really understand the depravity going on beneath the surface of this world. He said when he talks to people about his work, and gets into that part of it, they aren't sure whether or not to believe him, because it sounds so very far from what they imagine this country and this world is like. My friend said that when her husband told her the stories of his own extensive sexual abuse by a family member, she found it hard to believe at first, because it was so far from what she imagined life is like, even among messed-up people. She said she thinks that the less we talk about this stuff, the harder it is for people to believe that it really happens.

It really happens, folks. Crazy stuff, like school boards indoctrinating small kids with gay sex instruction, and teaches them how to use technology to make themselves sexually available to adults. The new feminist website Reduxx has an eye on what some female-identified men are up to. Here's a story from earlier this year:

As Auron Macintyre's evergreen tweet tells us:

You have to start paying attention. These evil people get what they want, including from checked-out institutionalists, because they care about their cause more than we care about stopping thtem.