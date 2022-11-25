Billboard Chris: Hero Dad

Antifa in Montreal broke his arm badly, but he's not backing down:

Chances of silencing me through attack? Zero. If you want me to go away, stop cutting up and sterilizing kids. pic.twitter.com/LmraICUD2k — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 25, 2022

Antifa's handiwork:

Billboard Chris is a Canadian father of daughters who travels around doing what you might call "street evangelism" (though not religious) about the trans issue for children and minors. He engages people in peaceful, polite street conversations, and regularly suffers a torrent of abuse -- sometimes, as you see, physical. Antifa have it in for him. But he won't quit! He's a hell of a lot braver than I am, and braver than most. Here's a link to his website. I donated $50 to his cause tonight, through the website, out of respect, admiration, and gratitude for him. I strongly encourage you readers to follow my lead, and donate even more if you can. On the issue of protecting children from the Trans-Industrial Complex, Chris has more guts than any conservative politician in Washington. I know that's not saying much, but hey.